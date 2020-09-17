Payson opened the boys soccer season with a 6-4 2A Central Region win at Sedona Red Rock on Thursday, Sept. 17 according to a score reported on azpreps365.com. No other details were reported by press time.
The Longhorns are scheduled to play a non-region game at Ash Fork today before opening the home schedule against non-region opponent Flagstaff Northland Prep at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Note: Coaches or team personnel may report game details to sports editor Keith Morris at kmorris@payson.com.
