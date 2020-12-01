Food insecurity already affects many Rim Country residents.
The COVID-19 pandemic has only magnified the problem.
Every year, Payson Concrete & Materials raises food to donate to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank and money for four Rim Country nonprofits through its Oktoberfest project. George Randall owns the business with his brothers Robert and Fred Randall.
“They came up with the idea to help some local nonprofit organizations and help stock the food bank,” said Payson Concrete’s Kimberly Turney.
Payson Concrete donated $1,150 each to Humane Society of Central Arizona, Payson Senior Center, Payson Special Olympics and Time Out Domestic Violence Shelter. That’s an increase on the $1,000 they raised for each organization last year.
They also donated a truckload of food for the food bank.
Payson Senior Center Director of Marketing and Development Debbie Stephens said the donation in this difficult COVID-19 dominated year is more important than ever.
“The demand for our meal programs has increased, and the cost has increased,” Stephens said. “We’re serving about 180 meals a day, and this donation has come at an imperative time. Our needs are expanding incredibly.”
She said the senior center and those they serve appreciate what the business does annually to help. “Payson Concrete is a hero to the senior center and the seniors that receive a meal,” Stephens said. “These are literally life-saving programs, and we’re only able to open our doors because of the donations we receive. We become their family. We’re the only ones there for them to give them these meals. Payson Concrete is part of our family that makes life-saving programs possible. They’re concrete, pun intended. They’re a solid support for us.”
Turney explained how the Payson Concrete program works.
“We offered $5 a yard off for every yard of residential concrete (in October),” Turney said. “In exchange for them getting that discount, we asked them to donate at least two non-perishable food items per yard of concrete for the month of October.
“Then George took $2.50 per yard for every yard of concrete for the month of October, and that was the amount he split up between the organizations.”
Humane Society of Central Arizona Co-Executive Director D.J. Palmer praised Payson Concrete for its annual donation.
“The donation we received from Payson Concrete means a lot to us,” Palmer said. “Each year they step up to help our local nonprofits and we are thrilled to have their support.
“This donation in the midst of a tough year is extremely helpful, and it will go directly to helping the homeless animals we serve. (This year) has had its challenges, but our community and local businesses have helped immensely. The generosity from Payson Concrete will ensure we can continue the lifesaving work we provide for the animals of the Rim Country. They really are good people and help us a lot.”
“It means the world to us to have the support of Payson Concrete,” said Time Out Shelter CEO Gwen Zorn. “During this pandemic, local/community giving is down, funding is more difficult to obtain due to the difficulty to gather for fundraising events. This gift will help provide our residents with a safe, warm space to heal. Our utilities is one of our largest expenses and this gift definitely helps to cover those costs.”
