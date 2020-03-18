Culver’s Payson owner Steve Chlupsa announced on Wednesday that the restaurant is temporarily closing its dinning room and will only be serving guests in the drive-thru in an effort to limit person-to-person contact beginning Thursday, March 19.
The move is the result of the COVID-19 issue.
Customers may also call to place an order and pick it up.
“Our top priority remains ensuring the health, safety and overall well-being of our guests, team members and communities,” Culvers said in a press release.
“While we love nothing more than serving you delicious food, we take the guidance of the CDC, state and local governments very seriously and want to do our part in limiting the spread of the virus.”
Chlupsa his hoping this temporary move ends soon.
“It’s definitely going to be tough,” Chlupsa said. “We’re trying to keep as many employees as we can but with the dinning room closed it’ll depend on how long this goes on. This is supposed to be a couple of weeks long, so by keeping everybody partially employed we can bring them back.”
To place an order over the phone and pick it up, call 928-363-4433. Chlupsa said it takes between 5-7 minutes to get orders ready. When you arrive at the restaurant, park by the front door and call them to let them know you’ve arrived and an employee will bring your food when you pay them. Chlupsa said those who order by phone should not use the drive-thru.
The restaurant is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., but Chlupsa said that they will likely shorten those hours at some point. “We’ll wait and see,” he said.
