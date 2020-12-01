Michelle May has hoped to put in a new entry/exit for kindergartners since she took over as Payson Elementary School principal last year.
Congestion in the school’s drop-off/pickup area on Airline Boulevard since they reopened classrooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic made the idea an even higher priority.
With the backing of new Payson Unified School District Superintendent Linda Gibson and assistance from PUSD Maintenance Technician Jeff Stancil and Chris Harold and his Payson High School construction technology program students, the project is nearing completion.
“A new sidewalk has been created for our kindergarten students to have a safe area to walk from the building to their parent’s vehicle,” May said. “In addition, it is with a great appreciation of the partnership with several community members: Laura and the Randalls with Payson Concrete, Ty Chilson with Payson Fence, and Sky Hill with the Town of Payson.”
It was something that needed to happen.
“We have had a need to create a safer, more efficient, and effective parent pickup at dismissal for some time and we are elated that this project has begun,” May said. “The new fence, walkway, and blacktop will allow parents of kindergarten students a separate, more secure pickup for PES’s youngest students. This also provides additional space that is quicker for the first- and second-grade parent pickup near the playground, as we work to quickly clear the roadway on Airline each afternoon.”
Harold and three of his students prepared the ground and poured concrete last month.
It was the second project Harold and his students were involved in at PES. They also built planter boxes for a beautification project spearheaded by music teacher Corrine VandenBerg during the 2018-19 school year.
“It’s a great opportunity for kids to get hands-on life experience,” Harold said. “I think it’s probably some of the best learning that takes place. A majority of the kids that take my class are the hands-on kids. This is career stuff for them.”
May said this project is just one example of the importance of a good working relationship between the school and community.
“Student and staff safety as well as community relationships are very important to administration at Payson Elementary School and we work towards meeting the goals every day,” she said. “Please feel free to contact Mrs. Michelle May at Payson Elementary School with any ideas or concerns. Together we can provide a safe school environment.”
(1) comment
I appreciate the effort to make ingress and egress a safer and more efficient process, but if the problem has been an ongoing one, why did the administration not simply separate the dismissal time for the kindergarten students by ten or fifteen minutes from the first and second graders? Perhaps too simple for an industry awash with property tax annual revenue increases of millions of dollars over the last few years.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!