Uncertainly hangs over the upcoming girls basketball season like a dark cloud thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Miles Huff enters his seventh season as the Longhorns head coach certain that this squad has many of the attributes common in competitive teams including experience, size and determination.
“There are many strengths this year,” said Huff, who spent three seasons as the JV coach before taking over the varsity program for the 2014-15 season. “We have seven returners, four returning starters with more experience.
“We have the size to compete with anyone in the block. Our defense and rebounding should be the driving force of this team.
“Also, the camaraderie and closeness of this group will help when we face adversity this year. This group works extremely hard each day and wants to see that effort pay off in wins.”
Last year
The Longhorns look to improve on a 2019-20 campaign that saw them go 4-18 overall, 2-16 in power points games and 0-10 in the 3A East and miss the state tournament for a second consecutive season.
“I was very proud of the team last year,” Huff said. “They were a young group that did not have a lot of varsity experience. They fought hard every game and improved each week. We talked that wins and losses were not the goal last year. Growth was our biggest gauge, and they grew tremendously as a group.”
Experience key to optimism
That experience laid the foundation for success this winter, according to Huff.
“I expect this group to compete in the East,” he said. “We have the experience coupled with the size and skill to compete every night.
“If the girls keep working hard and hold themselves and their teammates to a high standard, we will be successful. Our goal is to compete in the East and make the state tournament.”
Huff said the absence of an experienced starting point guard represents the team’s biggest challenge.
“My concern this year would be the lack of a primary ball handler,” he said. “The top teams in the (3A) East rely on heavy pressure and we will have to handle that as a group. We will use multiple ball handlers and it will be a group effort.”
The players
Four starters are among seven returning letter-winners on the 10-player roster. Back to starting assignments are seniors Autumn Cline (PF), McKayla Taylor (G) and juniors Trinity Glasscock (F-C) and Cadence White (G). Also returning are senior Autumn Lynch (G) and juniors Kayla Cline (F) and Emmy Whaley (F-C).
Rounding out the roster are senior Crystal Waterman (G-F); junior Madisyn Morgan (G) and sophomore Brianna Marinelli (G).
Autumn Cline, Taylor and White are third-year varsity players.
Besides the 10 varsity players, nine girls are on the junior varsity team, which doesn’t start the season until Jan. 26 against Winslow. The JV schedule shows only region games this season.
The 19 players on both teams is a drop from the 22 or 23 who played a year ago. Huff doesn’t think the drop is because of COVID-19 concerns, but the pandemic definitely makes completing a full season uncertain.
Uncertainty the biggest challenge
“I think the biggest challenge this year is the uncertainty we face each day,” Huff said. “Whether that be playing the next day, close contacts, or where the season progresses. It is difficult to come each day and not really know what our next step might be.”
The team has already dealt with COVID-19 up close as they only returned to practice on Thursday, Jan. 14 after shutting it down for the required 14-day quarantine after a girl on the team tested positive for the virus on Dec. 30. They practiced on Dec. 31 without her before shutting practice down for two weeks.
Coach steps down
JV head coach and varsity assistant coach Courtney Spawn-Kort stepped down to limit her risk of exposure with away games considering her role as the Town of Payson Parks, Recreation & Tourism Director. Brittany Proctor takes over as JV head coach in her second season on the staff.
