Payson trailed host Camp Verde 15-7 after one quarter of its boys basketball game on Thursday night.
But the Longhorns fought to within a point of the Cowboys midway through the third quarter,
However, Camp Verde held the visitors off, pulling away for a 63-46 triumph.
“We missed several easy opportunities to go ahead before Camp Verde pulled away for good,” said Payson head coach Rory Huff. “The boys showed they had the determination to win the game but foul problems and missed opportunities led to a defeat.”
Hunter Lee scored 17 points to lead Payson, which fell to 0-2 heading into Saturday’s game at Benjamin Franklin.
“Easton Redford had a good game leading the offense and breaking the Camp Verde press,” Huff said. “He had the duty of guarding Camp Verde scoring machine Chino (Salas-Zorrilla).”
Salas-Zorrilla led all scorers with 24 points for the Cowboys. Cristoph Castro added 13 points for Camp Verde.
Payson shooting guard Tony Tinnin picked up three fouls in the first quarter, hampering his ability to play a key role.
Despite the slow start, Huff sees reasons for optimism moving forward.
“The team is improving with every game,” he said. “Hopefully they will figure out how to win before conference play starts.”
The Longhorns open 3A East Region play at home against Winslow tonight at 7:30. Only Payson parents are allowed to attend. KRIM FM will stream the game on its Facebook page.
