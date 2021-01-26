COVID-19 precautions pushed the start of the season back about six weeks.
And two of the first three scheduled games in a delayed and reduced schedule were canceled.
So Payson’s girls basketball team was ready to play when the Longhorns finally took the court at Camp Verde on Thursday night.
And they made the most of their only warm up for 3A East Region play with a 47-38 victory.
“There’s a lot of excitement,” said Payson coach Miles Huff. “The girls were very nervous before the game. It’s been almost a year since we’ve played an actual game. There were quite a few nerves, which you could tell early on, but mainly excitement.”
Trinity Glasscock led a balanced performance by the Longhorns with 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.
She teamed with Kayla Cline to dominate the boards. Cline snared 18 rebounds to go with three points and three assists. The two combined for 28 of Payson’s 57 total rebounds.
“Trin had a great game,” Huff said. “She’s one of our main engines. We’re going to lean on her heavily for scoring, rebounding and she’s one of our best ball handlers.
“Then Kayla controlled the boards. Every time you looked up she was getting a rebound. She’s similar to Trin, in that she’s getting rebounds and has the dribbling ability to take it on her own. Those are two pretty major weapons for us.”
The Longhorns led 15-0 before the Cowboys finally scored late in the first quarter. Payson led 23-7 at halftime.
Camp Verde outscored the visitors 21-10 in the third quarter to pull within five points, 33-28, but Payson outscored the Cowboys 14-10 over the final eight minutes.
“Defense and rebounding are the keys to our success,” Huff said. “We held them to seven points at halftime and, as a team, totaled almost 60 rebounds.”
Cadence White added nine points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Longhorns.
“I thought Cadence had a good night in her first game being our primary ball handler,” Huff said. “She did a good job running the offense.”
Payson shot 19-for-63 (30%) from the field, including 19-for-47 (40%) from 2-point range and 0-for-16 from 3-point range.
McKayla Taylor chipped in eight points and came up with three steals. Autumn Lynch scored four points, dished out three assists and had two steals. And Brianna Marinelli added four points with four rebounds and two steals. Autumn Cline grabbed seven rebounds to go with two points.
The Longhorns opened last season with a 20-point loss against Camp Verde and finished 2-16 in the regular season. Camp Verde went 29-3 overall and 18-0 in the regular season a year ago, losing 51-50 to Thatcher in the 2A State Championship Game.
Payson also lost to Camp Verde in the 2018-19 regular season opener.
The Cowboys play in the 3A North this year. They fell to 0-2 after opening with a 43-31 loss against Arizona Lutheran.
“Camp Verde is always very competitive,” Huff said. “So, anytime you can get a win at Camp Verde it’s a positive for us.”
3A East opener tonightPayson opens the 3A East Region play at home against Winslow tonight at 6 o’clock. Only Payson parents are allowed to attend but the game will be streamed live on KRIM FM’s Facebook page.
The Longhorns face a Winslow team that split its first two games before taking on Coolidge on Friday.
Six Bulldogs scored in double figures in their 83-26 win at Chino Valley on Thursday. Winslow dropped its opener against Page 52-41. Page reached the 3A state championship game last season.
Huff knows Winslow represents a big challenge for his team.
“It’s going to be tough,” he said. “I look for Winslow to be a top two team in the region. I think (the Bulldogs) can compete at the state level. They’re very well coached and they’re going to use a high pressure defense and push the ball (on offense).
“But, if we can do what we’re good at, we can compete with anybody.”
CancellationsThe Longhorns’ scheduled season opener at home against Fountain Hills and Saturday’s game at Benjamin Franklin were both canceled.
“I believe Fountain Hills was COVID-related,” Huff said. “And the Ben Franklin coach said they wouldn’t have time to get the 14 required practices in before the game.”
