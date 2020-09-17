Girls soccer opens with win
Payson opened the girls soccer season with a 3-2 2A Central Region win at Sedona Red Rock on Thursday, Sept. 17. No other details were reported as of press time.
The Longhorns play at Blue Ridge at noon on Saturday, Sept. 19 before returning to 2A Central play at Chino Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Payson opens the home schedule against Show Low at 4 p.m. on Sept. 29.
