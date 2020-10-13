Payson’s football team lost 43-0 at Show Low on Friday to fall to 0-2 this season.
The Longhorns are scheduled to open the 3A Metro East at home against Arizona College Prep at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Knights are 2-0 after beating Ironwood American Leadership Academy 54-0 on Friday. The Knights were scheduled to face Gilbert Christian, but that game was canceled and they were able to schedule another opponent.
The Longhorns may be looking to do the same thing for their Oct. 30 game at Scottsdale Coronado after the Dons canceled their season following a 43-0 lost to Dysart to open the season on Oct. 2. They had a small roster to begin with and suffered injuries in that game that led to them canceling the season.
Payson is scheduled to play at Fountain Hills on Oct. 23 before the now-open date on Oct. 30.
The Falcons were scheduled to play at Coronado this week but will now have an open date unless they can find another opponent.
The Longhorns are scheduled to close the season with home games against Chandler Valley Christian on Nov. 6 and Snowflake on Nov. 13.
