Payson High School has launched a host of new programs to boost student test scores, which represents a high-stakes effort to cope with the toll of the pandemic.
The high school is about 5% below the statewide average when it comes to scores on the ACT test, which the state uses to rate how high schools are performing.
However, the district’s Galileo testing of basic skills shows students have lost ground during the pandemic — especially in math. The Galileo tests focus on measuring student progress in the course of the school year, rather than just focusing on proficiency.
In English Language Arts, two-thirds of the students in grades 9-12 either ranked as proficient — or were making progress toward that goal in the year-end tests they took last May, according to a report on test scores at the last board meeting. That left a third of the students neither proficient nor making much progress.
The results were much worse in math. Only 33% of students in algebra, geometry and algebra II either tested as proficient or progressing. Many of those weren’t proficient — but were making progress.
The flurry of changes in state testing requirements right before the pandemic hit have further complicated the effort to figure out what the test scores mean. For years, the state required students to pass the AIMS test to graduate high school. After years of tinkering, the state shifted to the AzMERIT test, which was based on the state’s version of a set of national standards. However, on the brink of the pandemic, the legislature largely discarded the AzMERIT test and instead approved a list of different tests for districts to choose from. The shift has made it harder to compare results from one year to the next — or from one district to the next.
Payson now uses the ACT test for the high school — but different tests for the lower grades. The ACT once mostly served as a college entrance exam, but is now used to determine how well high school students have mastered key skills in reading, English, math, science and technology. It’s administered nationally, which makes it possible to compare students from one state to the next.
Payson students taking the ACT scored below the state average in every category — but not by much. District students had a composite score of 16.8, which combines all those areas. That compares to a statewide average score of 17.7. So Payson students on average scored about 5% below the statewide average. That’s not bad if you consider the district’s demographics — a rural school with a lot of low-income families and a relatively large special education population.
Payson High School Principal Jeff Simon said the school has made a host of changes to address problem areas highlighted by the test scores.
The English scores have “continued to grow” but math “took a little bit of a hit,” he conceded in a presentation to the school board.
Some changes now in place include:
• Start giving students test preparation classes to prepare for the high-stakes testing in their senior year. “Not only to help students become good test-takers, but to learn some strategies that go with the ACT test,” said Simon.
• More professional development for teachers, to help them understand the tests and integrate strategies for improving test scores into their teaching.
• More “credit recovery” classes so students can make up classes they failed while continuing to take the classes they need to graduate. The credit recovery classes ensure students backfill the basic skills they’ll need to ultimately do well on the testing.
• More recognition and awards “to identify anything that we can celebrate for kids,” said Simon. That includes things like honor rolls and assemblies — but also something as simple as donuts in the morning when students do something noteworthy. “The kids are super-excited. We want to step it up more and have some pretty cool prizes.”
• More tutoring — on Fridays and during re-teach periods during the school day — to help kids struggling with skills they’ll need to build on.
• A mentoring program that enables high school students to work with elementary school students.
• Launching of a Freshman Academy to focus on students who start ninth grade with some gaps in their basic skills — to make sure they get the help they need. “We’re looking for interventions for kids in order to get them back on track. Maybe it’s meeting with parents. Maybe it’s pulling in a kid and having a conversation. We’re going to identify those students who need intervention.”
• Increasing teacher training and interventions based on the AVID approach, a national program focused on career and college readiness. “The AVID goal is to increase classroom attendance by 5% and decrease failure rates by 8%” through tutoring, Friday sessions, calling parents when a student misses class or has other difficulties. “I think we’re going to see a huge improvement in the numbers,” said Simon.
• Broader use of guidance counselors to keep kids on track. The district received millions in federal grants to help cope with pandemic learning losses. This has allowed the district to increase the use of counselors, social workers and paraprofessional tutors.
• Launching e-sports, which enable students to form teams to compete with other schools through video games. This provides team-building and engagement for students who might not qualify for the football team or basketball team.
• Modify the discipline policies to better keep track of attendance and truancy issues. Attendance rates plunged during the pandemic — especially during the online periods — and haven’t fully recovered, despite the return to in-person classes. Even last year policies that required students with a close-contact exposure to COVID to quarantine resulted in a lot of missed classes — which impacted learning losses.
“As a principal, as a teacher, how do you figure out what it takes to start improving scores?” asked board member Jolynn Schinstock, expressing her concern over the low math scores.
Part of the problem lies in the scramble to adjust to a new test, said Brian Young, the high school’s instructional coach.
“We’ve identified the standards — and what interventions we are going to employ to make sure our students are meeting those expectations,” said Simon.
That includes making more use of computer tutoring programs, now that every student has a district-assigned laptop to take home and to use in class. A teacher who notices a student struggling with key concepts can assign exercises on the computerized tutoring program called IXL to help fill in those gaps.
“We’re asking students to devote at least 30 minutes a week. Some are going beyond the classroom. But they may need that. A student comes in to 10th grade — and there are 10 years they could have fallen behind. So this lets them go back and build some of those foundational skills,” said Young.
But several board members with kids in the school say their children have sometimes struggled with the computer tutoring program — too frustrated or confused to understand what they need to do.
“When they get home, they have no help,” said board member Audrey Hogue. “I know there are teachers who use IXL a lot in class, but when the kids come home, they don’t know how to do it. I’m horrible with math — so I can’t help them. I’m better at having someone teach me — I can’t really learn on line. I worry that some kids are like that.”
“It doesn’t preclude them from talking to the teacher,” said Simon.
“Can the teacher also track and see where they’re in trouble?” asked board member Joanne Conlin.
“The teachers are tracking all their progress.”
Gibson noted that “The program itself will give step-by-step help if a student continues to miss a particular type of problem. The question really is are they taking the time to stop and really use and understand the resource or just trying to jump through? How often do we as adults get frustrated and are in a hurry and if we stopped, slowed down and really read the directions would find that we were able to accomplish the task?”
Schinstock observed, “I guess the good news is that we’re all in sync. Hopefully, these tools were brought in a little later. Hopefully, we’re not so far behind over time.”
