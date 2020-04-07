Furiously filling sandbags, waiting for the hurricane to come ashore.
That sums up the situation for Banner Payson Medical Center and many other rural hospitals across the state.
Once the COVID-19 hurricane hits Rim Country, flaws in Arizona’s medical system will compound the challenge facing hospitals long before the pandemic — especially in rural areas.
One national study found Arizona ranks 41st in its health care system when you consider cost, access and outcomes. The share of Arizonans without medical insurance is once more on the rise, along with the financial strain on most hospitals. Arizona has amongst the fewest hospital beds per capita in the nation. Rural areas also have a serious shortage of doctors and nurses.
Most of Arizona’s already fully in the pandemic’s grip. However, one national disease model calculated that Gila County has a roughly 30% chance of stopping the virus short of “epidemic” proportions.
So Banner Payson has braced for impact and hoping for the best.Gila County still has just three confirmed cases, but each week another 1,000 people test positive. As of Wednesday, Arizona had 2,726 confirmed cases and 80 deaths statewide.
Chief Executive Officer Lance Porter said Banner has made preparations to increase its staffed beds from 25 to 31 — with the ability to boost capacity to 48. The hospital also has seven intensive care unit beds and half a dozen respirators.
The hospital has been practicing drills for “surge capacity” for years.
“We drill each year as part of our disaster planning. We create a scenario that would send a large number of patients to our facility and walk through how we would handle it. With the COVID-19 pandemic, we have the opportunity to put these plans into action.”
Banner Payson has the advantage of operating as part of a statewide chain. The nonprofit health chain operates 28 hospitals in six states, with 50,000 employees. The chain has some $12 billion in assets and some $8 billion in revenue, according to Wikipedia. In Arizona, Banner operates facilities for the University of Arizona.
Porter noted that Banner Payson can draw on staffing and resources from the whole system in an emergency — although at the moment the Payson facility is probably less impacted by the pandemic than the rest of the state.
“As can be imagined, each expansion (to 48 beds) has challenges in regards to equipment and staffing. Our first step in expanding staff would be to re-deploy current staff that have been impacted by Gov. Ducey’s executive order, stopping all elective surgeries and procedures. We would then reach out to our Banner Medical Clinic partners and finally we would reach out to members of the community that have appropriate training. Certified health care workers living in our community have already reached out to us expressing a willingness to serve should the need arise,” said Porter.
The national shortage of ventilators poses the biggest problem in vital equipment. The shortage of gloves, gowns and masks may also prove difficult, he said. The hospital has enough for the immediate need and has placed an order for more supplies from the Banner warehouse system.
Porter noted that the hospital has overhauled protocols to stretch supplies of protective gear, Tractor Supply has donated N95 masks and Copper Needle has donated social comfort masks.
The hospital has set up a donation site in front of the administrative building from 9 a.m. to noon to accept donations of personal protective gear.
“We have received many calls and offers and wanted to have a structured process to receive those donations. We apologize, but we currently cannot accept homemade baked items or food.”
The hospital has also been working on plans to shift care of patients to other facilities if necessary. “Being part of the largest hospital system in the state allows us to rapidly transfer patients to a higher level of care in the Valley,” said Porter. “Finally, we have agreements with Payson Care Center and Rim Country Health to whom we can transfer lower acuity patients. Medicare has lowered requirements for transition from an acute care facility to a skilled nursing facility and we have been in close communication with both of these great partners.”
Banner’s also shifting to telemedicine to reduce in-person visits and urging patients to call in for appointments through a physician’s office. Banner’s also temperature screening employees, patients and even delivery drivers. “This allows us to put a mask on patients early in their visit and reduce the spread of infection. We have also increased the frequency of cleaning in high-traffic, high-touch areas and we have instituted as no-visitor policy. This can be difficult for family members to understand, but it is designed to reduce the number of people who enter the hospital who may be infected.”
The hospital makes an exception to pediatrics and delivery and “end-of-life situations,” said Porter. “We appreciate how understanding our family members have been.”
Porter concluded, “Above all I want to make sure that Payson understands that during this pandemic Banner Payson Medical Center remains open 24/7 and is dedicated to being there for all medically necessary patient needs.
“We have an amazing team that continues to treat all patients that seek care day in and day out. They are truly heroes that come to work each day to be on the front line of this pandemic.”
(1) comment
This sounds like filling sandbags after the hurricane reduced to a tropical depression. And what will the cost for this when the county has three infections - all self quarantined with no community spread with 0.00 hospitalizations and the state number of new infections has been reduced in half the last two days?? Just curious.
