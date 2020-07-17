Payson has the distinction of leading Gila County with the most COVID-19 cases and deaths.
As of the county’s July 15 report, Payson had 184 cases of coronavirus. Of the county’s 15 deaths related to the virus, most are in Payson. The Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation (RCH) facility has had 11 of its patients die from COVID-19.
Gila County Health and Emergency Management reported July 15 the area has seen 339 cases of COVID-19; there are 109 active cases and 192 victims of the virus have recovered.
The report showed seven new cases as of July 15, with five in Payson and one each in Claypool and Miami.
“We have seen some localized pockets of positive cases in different community churches,” according to county health officials. “It is important to remember that social distancing and face covering should be utilized at any gathering that includes people out of your immediate household. The trends of positive cases are ever evolving. Gila County currently has a high community spread — community spread meaning the spread of an illness for which the source of the infection is unknown. It is important to stay vigilant with social distancing, proper hygiene, and face coverings.”
On Wednesday, health officials also confirmed another assisted living facility in Payson had reported multiple coronavirus cases.
Payson Care Center (PCC), 107 E. Lone Pine Drive, reported four employees and two residents had tested positive.
PCC latest outbreak site
“Residents are — and have always been — our highest priority,” said Trent Weaver, executive director at PCC. “As of July 10, two patients and four associates from Payson Care Center have tested positive for COVID-19. The residents are isolated and receiving care in our facility. The associates are recovering at home and will not return to work until strict guidelines from the CDC are met.
“Prior to these positive cases and continuing now, we have been following all CMS, CDC and state and local health department guidelines concerning COVID-19. Our associates are being diligent on practicing proper hand hygiene and the use of personal protective equipment. Every associate is also screened when they arrive for work and when they end their shift before going home.
“These guidelines also place restrictions on visitors, family members and vendors. We have posted signage on our doors with information on COVID-19.”
RCH has more COVID-19 deaths
RCH has had 36 residents test positive for COVID-19; currently there are 16 active and 20 have recovered. A total of 11 residents have died from the virus.
“It is with great sadness that one additional death occurred after we posted our update last week; and, sadly, two passed just in this past, recent, week. RCH extends its prayers and heartfelt condolences to our residents’ families. Because it’s so important, we make sure nurses are at a resident’s bedside at end-of-life,” said Tabitha Meyer, administrator at RCH. “As you know, the residents in our facility are all long-term care residents with underlying conditions.”
As recovered cases among residents and staff increased, the guidelines adhered to for RCH facility/residents and staff are:
• RCH has two C-19 Units separate from the unaffected residents (units/hallways) and each other. The “Active Units” are for residents who tested positive, with and without symptoms, for COVID-19. Heightened monitoring and care continue with the goal, and hope, the resident can return to their home (their room) once they have met the isolation requirements and symptoms improve. All RCH residents are encouraged to wear masks when they are out of their rooms.
• RCH staff members who test positive for COVID-19 are sent home to self-isolate for the required quarantine period. At the end of the quarantine period and when symptoms improve, the staff return to work.
• Continued education occurs daily and weekly. Staff members are screened prior to the start of each shift and at the end of each shift. This includes hand-washing instructions and demonstrations, pulse oximetry testing and screening questions. Anyone with questionable responses/results is sent home, any staff showing signs or symptoms may not work and are instructed to get tested.
• All RCH staff members are required to wear masks while in the facility. Any direct care staff also wear additional personal protective equipment such as gowns, gloves and face shields when working with all residents. And are instructed on wearing masks and social distancing when not at work.
• Weekly testing provides insights on actionable items such as infection control, tracking virus time since onset and symptoms, and with no symptoms; and, time since recovery.
The symptoms
Know the symptoms: respiratory infection, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, fever. Additional symptoms include dizziness, aches/pains and swelling. Also, on a micro-level, at RCH, it has been reported that nausea, vomiting, diarrhea are included in symptoms.
“RCH will continue to be transparent. Retesting of residents and staff will continue. I sound like a broken record and I’m a-okay with that.
“Please educate yourself on the precautions and symptoms surrounding this virus. Wearing a mask, distancing when in close quarters, washing/sanitizing hands frequently, and getting tested,” Meyer said.
Meyer requests, “Thank you for keeping our residents and staff in your prayers. THIS. IS. REAL.”
Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation is located at 807 W. Longhorn Road. Call 928-474-1120 for details.
