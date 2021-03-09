Approximately 165 kids showed up for Payson Little League tryouts at Rumsey Park on Saturday, March 6. It’s a much different start to the season than 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic delayed then shortened the season. Payson was one of the few leagues to play ball a year ago. So, there’s optimism that 2021 will be a more normal season. See more photos at the Roundup Sports Facebook Page.
