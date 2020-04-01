Payson Pet Care Veterinary Clinic implemented several new practices to minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure to its clients, their pets and clinic staff “a couple of weeks ago,” said a spokesperson in an email to the Roundup on March 31.
Those policies include: curbside service, telephone payments and technicians wearing masks, gloves and goggles.
Payson Pet Care is located at 1010 N. Beeline Highway. It was left off a list of Rim Country vets implementing new COVID-19 policies in a recent story.
Call 928-474-8387 for more information.
