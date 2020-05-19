The town of Payson received statewide recognition for its #OnePayson economic development effort to help businesses and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The town’s economic development efforts during the COVID-19 crisis have been highlighted across the state,” said Trever Fleetham, Payson’s management associate.
The Arizona Association for Economic Development sent out a statewide email recognizing the OnePayson campaign as a way to create a resilient community during its Economic Development Week, May 4 — 8.
“The Town of Payson created a campaign titled #OnePayson to present local awareness, financial resources, and overall community support for businesses in Payson,” wrote AAED in its email.
AAED then made individual posts for #OnePayson on their LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram pages.
“Payson’s effort to support our businesses was highlighted alongside Gilbert, Glendale, Avondale, and Phoenix economic development initiatives related to COVID-19,” wrote Sheila DeSchaaf, acting town manager. “Thank you Mayor Morrissey and Trever Fleetham for your insightfulness that make our efforts impactful!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!