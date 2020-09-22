Boys beat Red Rock in soccer
Payson opened the boys soccer season with a 6-4 2A Central Region win at Sedona Red Rock on Thursday.
The Longhorns are scheduled to play a non-region game at Ash Fork today before opening the home schedule against Flagstaff Northland Prep at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Girls soccer opens with win
Payson opened the girls soccer season with a 3-2 2A Central Region win at Sedona Red Rock on Thursday before falling 8-0 in a non-region game at Blue Ridge on Saturday. The Longhorns return to 2A Central play at Chino Valley on Thursday.
Three Horns among top six
Senior Aubrie Mercer finished second in 23 minutes and 35 seconds to lead Payson’s girls cross country team in the season-opening Fountain Hills cross country meet on Wednesday.
Fountain Hills’ freshman Erin Hooley was 36 seconds faster to win in 22:59.
Payson only had four finishers and didn’t post a team score, which requires five finishers. Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep and Queen Creek San Tan Foothills also participated in the four-team meet.
The Longhorns posted three of the top six finishers. Sophomore McKenzie Ball (25:41) finished fourth and sophomore Winnie Paine (26:44) sixth.
Sophomore Abby Long also finished for Payson.
Kester sixth for boys
Junior Matthew Kester finished sixth in the boys race in 21:16. Junior Christopher Menghini was Payson’s only other runner.
Senior Cameron Graninger won in 19:36 as Notre Dame Prep had three of the top four finishers in winning the team title.
The Longhorns return to action in a Chino Valley meet on Wednesday.
Robles first in men’s golf
Tony Robles carded 68 to win the Payson Men’s Golf Association’s First Flight title in a low net tournament at Payson Golf Club on Wednesday.
Tim Hughes and Terry Lindsey both shot 73s to finish five strokes back.
Bob Parkinson (65) won the Second Flight ahead of Alex Armenta (69) and Al Chittenden (70).
John Calderwood won a tight battle in the Third Flight with a 67. Ken Althoff finished second one stroke back with 68 and George Spatz (70) finished third.
Twenty-nine members played.
Gary Vaplon had the longest putt, leaving his drive on No. 9 13 feet 10 inches from the pin.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Mike Anderson (No. 2, 17 feet 5 inches), Tim Ernst (No. 5, 6-1), Robles (No. 8, 10-0½), Hughes (No. 14, 10-1) and Bob Parkinson (No. 17, 3-5½).
Schatz, Schmall, Quigley tie
Betsy Schatz, Mary Schmall and Mary Quigley all shot 15 to tie for first in the Payson Niners Women’s Nine-Hole Golf tournament at Payson Golf Club on Thursday.
The format involved each golfer’s best score on one par 3, one par 4 and one par 5 hole.
Schatz left her drive on No. 7 2 feet 3 inches from the cup to claim closest-to-the-pin honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!