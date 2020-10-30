They started out gathering on the high school track, working on getting in shape as they tried to find a pool to practice in.
“We’ll swim in Roosevelt Lake if we have to,” said coach Tamara Gressley.
The Tonto Basin mom spearheaded bringing a swim team to Payson High School. So she started a swim club at the school with no clear pool to practice in. They can only compete in away meets.
She spoke with officials from the Town of Payson to see if they could use Taylor Pool but the $20,000 cost was too much and she kept looking.
Taylor Pool didn’t open this summer because of costs of keeping it open during the COVID-19 pandemic. That denied kids on the Payson Pikes summer swim team the chance to work on their strokes and compete and others the chance to learn to swim. Gressley is the Pikes’ co-head coach.
She went to area hotels with pools and Tonto Apache Gym to inquire about the possibility of using their pools to practice in.
She was able to secure Tonto Apache Gym’s pool for early morning practices if all team members joined the gym.
So, they’re in the water by 6:30 a.m. They’re done by 7:30 so they can get to school. Some of them also compete in other sports and practice for those after school.
The team consists of varsity swimmers Toby Gressley, 16, Dillon Gressley, 15, and Tara Ormand, 15; and JV swimmers Alex Baer, 16, and Aidan Dillon, 15.
The team competed in its first competitive meet in Flagstaff on Oct. 23. They’ll compete in the Division III Northern Arizona State Qualifier at 1 p.m. today and 8 a.m. Saturday in Cottonwood. You can watch the meet on Verde Valley TV at verdevalleytv.com. The top 24 individual times in each race (16 relay teams) from qualifying meets qualify for the Div. III State Championships at Phoenix Country Day on Nov. 7.
Sharing pool not ideal
Some senior citizens want to use the pool at the same time as the team practices. Michael Fillerup is one of those seniors.
“Michael is an avid swimmer and lap swims a mile at Apache Gym with several other swimmers a few days each week,” wrote his wife, Rebecca, in an email to the Roundup.
“However, when he entered the pool area at the gym on (Sept. 29), he was surprised and dismayed to see that half the pool had been cordoned off ... to accommodate the high school swim team to use ... The entire pool measures approximately 20 yards x 15 yards; with half of it now off limits, it measures only 20 yards x 7.5 yards. Not only does that mean that lap swimmers have only half of the pool to use in the morning, but the high school swim team does not have adequate space for swim practice either.
A 20-yard pool is insufficient in length for competitive swimming. The swim team deserves an adequate facility in order to train competitively. It is a lose/lose situation for both groups.”
Well, it’s the only option for the swim club for now. They’d love to have a pool 25 yards in length to practice and even eventually host meets in. That’s the goal. But it will take time.
Gressley knew this season would be a challenge, but she’s determined to bring a new indoor pool to Payson. She said in order to get a federal grant to help build a pool, she had to have an established swim team. So, here we are.
“Mayor Morrissey’s obsession with a splash pad which will serve no purpose for the adult or youth swimmers in town is impractical and does not serve the needs of Payson,” Rebecca Fillerup wrote. “An indoor pool is what is needed in Payson.”
Bold action needed
Gressley said it’ll take bold action to enrich the lives of both children and adults in Rim Country.
“Our community like many others has faced years of inaction within our schools, community programs, jobs and infrastructure and now due to the COVID-19 shutdown we are risking a whole generation’s future development whether it be in sports or academics, their futures are at risk and we refuse to accept that.
“So, early on, we decided that we were going to have to act and find a way to help, which hasn’t been easy. Currently, we do not have an adequate swim facility, but that won’t stop us. Fortunately the Tonto Apache Tribe has opened up their pool to us as members of Tonto Apache Gym. This has been a blessing and keeps us moving forward. But we know we have to do more.”
She created a nonprofit organization with a mission to “build and fix these problems.”
“I’m happy to say we’re getting there and working on some big things for our community,” Gressley said. “Not just swimming, we’re looking at all major sports, because we know we can make a difference.
“For example, we have an athlete on the team who has never participated in an athletic program and is the first person in his family to compete. That’s huge and it’s changed his entire life and will help him go on to do great things.
“That’s what we need to remember, we need to come together, put our differences aside, and fix our problems not add to them. It’s time to make things better for everyone.”
Goal to build one or two indoor pools
The swim club must raise all funds for gym membership to use the Tonto Apache pool, travel to competitions, cover entry fees, etc. And the Gressleys are leading the drive to build a new swimming pool in Payson, maybe two.
Anyone who wants to donate can find the GoFundMe page on the Payson High School Longhorns Club Swim Facebook page or at the high school bookstore. Make checks payable to Payson Swim if donating at the high school.
“Our 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Payson Elite Athletics, is looking to receive donations to build a new pool to assure the opening in summer 2021,” Gressley said.
“We plan to use additional donations to build a new pool indoor and one outdoor to two indoor pools, so we can host swim meets and be open for public swim and swim lessons at the same time.
“We would love to include water slides and a fountain water park area. Donations payable to Payson Elite Athletics can also be accepted at Gila Concrete.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!