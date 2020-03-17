Sawmill Theatres general manager Craig Triphahn announced on Monday that the theatres will close until further notice.
This decision was made in compliance with Monday's government recommendations to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people as the nation seeks to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“Hopefully, we will reopen at the end of the month,” Triphahn said in an email sent on Monday afternoon.
Triphahn was hoping to remain open amid the pandemic as recently as Sunday, but things have escalated quickly in recent days. Studios halted production and began to push new releases back. Theaters across the country, including Sawmill, announced they’d limit ticket sales to allow customers greater social distancing opportunities. Sawmill started limiting ticket sales to 50 percent of theater capacity on Sunday. They also announced new enhanced cleaning measures over the weekend.
However, Triphahn wound up having to make the tough announcement and the screens went dark following Monday's screenings.
