With local COVID cases still high but declining, the Payson school board on Monday lifted its mandatory five-day quarantine for the student close contacts of someone who has tested positive.
The board unanimously voted to disregard the recommendation of the Gila County Health Department, the Arizona Department of Health Services and the federal Centers for Disease Control and let parents decide whether student close contacts without symptoms still attend class.
As of Tuesday, the district had five students quarantining due to a positive test and 12 students quarantining because of a close contact. The positive cases were at Julia Randall Elementary and Rim Country Middle School.
“It seems like we’re at a peak and starting to decline,” said board member Joanne Conlin. “The good thing about Omicron is that it is not as virulent as the Delta was. Not to make light of it — there are some very, very ill people — and people who have passed. But it seems like it’s getting to the point that everyone has had it.”
Board member Audrey Hogue said, “We as a board want to make sure our children are safe, but we also need to make sure they get an education. When we’re keeping healthy kids home from school, we’re failing them. It’s time to start getting our kids back to normal in the classroom.”
Ironically enough, one family is currently on social media raising money to help cover the ballooning medical bills of Addison — who contracted COVID in January and has developed dilated cardiomyopathy. She is now being evaluated for a heart transplant.
Children are much less likely to get seriously ill or die than adults — especially the elderly. Moreover, the vaccine has few side effects in children ages 5-18 — but virtually eliminates the risk of hospitalization or serious illness, according to recent studies. However, only 16% of Gila County residents younger than 18 are vaccinated, compared to about 34% statewide, according to the state department of health services.
The Payson school board’s decision this week waters down one of the few remaining precautions against a cluster of cases on campus, after two months of a record-breaking on-campus surge due to the Omicron variant. The surge peaked at the end of January, when the district had 41 positive cases and 64 close contacts.
Gila County’s still averaging 33 new cases per day, but the infection rate has declined to 60 per 100,000 as a daily average over the past two weeks — a 73% decline. The county’s infection rate now mirrors the statewide average, down from more than double the statewide average a couple of weeks ago.
Gila County’s still reporting an average of one death per day and the county’s death rate of 1.32 per 100,000 compares to a statewide average of 0.93. We’ve gone from the highest death rate in Arizona to the fourth highest — with La Paz County setting the record for the past two weeks at 5.41 per 100,000.
Gila County’s high death rate reflects a relatively low vaccination rate, with the vaccination rate among school-age children among the lowest in the state. Almost all the people hospitalized in the latest surge have not been vaccinated, say health officials.
The district’s new policy leaves it up to parents to decide whether to keep their child home if they’re notified the child has had close contact with a student or staff member who tested positive. It’s also up to the parent whether to get a COVID test if students are close contacts or if they develop symptoms. Omicron often causes only mild symptoms in children — or sometimes no noticeable symptoms at all. Nonetheless, the virus causes high concentrations in the airways even in people without symptoms — which means they can easily spread an infection with or without symptoms. Omicron spreads about four times as easily as the Delta variant, even among people who have recovered from a previous infection and among people who have gotten the first two shots, but not a booster shot.
The Payson Unified School District had earlier reduced the mandatory quarantine period for close contacts without symptoms from 10 to five days, based on a CDC recommendation. The CDC recommendation suggested students could safely return to class if they tested negative five days after the last symptom or a close contact. The district had already dropped the quarantine to five days, but did not require a negative test for a return to class.
The district has not required students to wear masks on campus since Gov. Doug Ducey issued a statewide ban on school mask mandates at the start of the school year.
The district will still require students who have tested positive to stay home for five days after symptoms disappear. The district also urges parents to keep students home if they have symptoms — like a sore throat, fever, cough or fatigue. However, the district does not require testing for either close contacts or students with symptoms — leaving that decision up to the parents.
Conlin noted, “to me it isn’t fair to the little tykes” to keep them home if they have no symptoms. “They’re trying to get back to school and learn and be part of things — this constant pulling (out) and pulling in is so difficult, especially when we’re seeing this significant decline. Given the way things are going with the Omicron, it would be reasonable to have the children who are in close contact to be able to come back as long as they don’t have any symptoms. I think they need to be here. Even though there is an issue with health — there is also an issue of their emotional needs. Their scholastic needs.”
The district’s students suffered a big drop in tests of basic skills in math and English during the extended period of online learning.
Hogue added, “but if your child has symptoms — please keep them home.”
Arizona this week still had the fourth highest infection rate in the nation, despite the steady decline in the rate of infection. So far, since the start of the pandemic, Arizona has reported more than 27,000 deaths and COVID at one point ranked as the state’s leading cause of death.
