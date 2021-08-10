Handcuffed by state mandates, the Payson school board last week adopted a minimalist set of COVID precautions for the just-launched, in-person school semester.
The district will still ask students and staff with symptoms of COVID or a positive test to stay home for up to 10 days, although they can come back sooner with a negative test. The county health department will do contact tracing — and the district will notify parents if their child qualifies as a close contact with someone who has tested positive.
However, the district will not require students to wear masks — although they can do so if they want. Moreover, quarantining after close contact with a positive case will be voluntary.
Board President Joanne Conlin was the lone vote against adopting the watered-down policies. The new policies conform with a new state law, but run counter to the recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control.
“We’ve already seen one child pass away. There’s a notice from the CDC that they’ve already seen a 244% increase among children,” said Conlin. “I think we need to approach with caution.”
But board member Audrey Hogue said, “When kids get a cold or the flu we don’t shut down our schools for a disease with a 99.9% survival rate (in children).”
“It’s not the survival rate — it’s the long-term damage,” said Conlin.
“Their education is suffering. That’s our job, to make sure they have a good education. By sending them home, we’re not giving them a good education.”
“I just feel that in everything I’ve reviewed, there is concern,” said Conlin. “There is a lot of concern for what is going to happen this year. If there is any possible way that we can protect children now — we should do it. I would feel terrible if anything happened to a child.”
“But it’s not like COVID is going anywhere,” said Hogue. “We’re going to have to live with this for the rest of our lives. We can stress that to parents — if your child has any symptoms, keep them home. For the most part, parents are going to be responsible.”
The discussion and the restrictions reflect the debate triggered by the surge of new cases driven by the Delta variant.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has warned school districts they must abide by a new state law that doesn’t take effect until Sept. 29. Nonetheless, Ducey and some state legislative leaders have threatened to withhold funding from districts who do impose a mask mandate or policies that differentiate between vaccinated and unvaccinated students.
Several Valley school districts have already said that they will adhere to the CDC recommendations and require students to wear masks indoors in situations where they can’t socially distance.
The FDA has approved vaccinations for students 12 to 18, but since the vaccines are still in the “emergency use” category — schools can’t require them like they do for things like measles, polio and others. The FDA is considering authorizing use for children younger than 12 and is expected to move several of the existing vaccines out of the “emergency use” category later this year. At that point, schools could in theory require students to get vaccinated.
But for now, only about 15% of people under 20 statewide have been vaccinated, including about 7% of those in Gila County, according to state figures.
Payson’s just adopted policy tries to thread the needle between those new state laws and the best advice of public health experts.
The policy would quarantine anyone with at least two symptoms of infection or a positive test. The quarantine would last a maximum of 10 days — compared to 14 days last semester. Students and staff could come back to school sooner if they test negative.
The big debate centered on whether to also quarantine the close contacts of someone who tests positive — which means anyone who spent more than 15 minutes within three feet of the infected person over a 24-hour period. That probably includes everyone in an elementary school classroom and people sitting next to each other in class in the upper grades.
Last semester, the effort to quarantine close contacts forced the shutdown of the high school and the middle school for extended periods — mostly for lack of substitutes for quarantined teachers.
The Payson policy would notify students and faculty who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive. At that point, they’ll be urged to get a test and to go into voluntary quarantine. However, they won’t be required to stay home.
The board also discussed whether the district could impose a mandatory quarantine on unvaccinated students and staff — but not on people who have had their shots. This would minimize the number of people quarantined — while also providing an incentive for students and staff to get vaccinated. However, the board concluded this could run afoul of the new state law.
The board did not even discuss defying the state’s ban on mask mandates, although students can wear masks if they choose. One recent stint on campus by a reporter found that only a handful of students and virtually no staff members are wearing masks.
Payson’s policy complies with a new state law that bars schools from imposing mask mandates or any policy that differentiates based on vaccination status.
The spread of the Delta variant prompted the CDC to advise schools to re-impose mask mandates indoors and in close-contact group settings. The Delta variant spreads at least twice as easily as the original strain and inconclusive evidence suggests it may more readily infect children and may cause more serious disease.
The American Academy of Pediatrics this week issued a statement urging schools to encourage vaccinations for all students 12 to 18 and require children to wear masks in high-risk settings. Universal masking remains the best way to protect students and prevent schools from generating clusters of cases that spread back out into the community, concluded the Academy, representing most of the nation’s pediatricians.
“Universal masking is the best and most effective strategy to create consistent messages, expectations, enforcement and compliance without the added burden of needing to monitor vaccination status,” the Academy of Pediatrics said in a statement.
COVID cases have risen by a daily average of 131% nationally, with big increases concentrated in the least-vaccinated states. Delta now accounts for more than 80% of new cases nationally.
Arizona cases have risen 86%, reflecting a vaccination rate that’s below the national average — but higher than the worst-hit states. Deaths have risen 104% and hospitalizations by 54%, while tests administered are up just 31%.
In Gila County, new cases have been averaging 11 per day — or 21 per 100,000. A few weeks ago, cases had dwindled to 4 or 5 per 100,000 in Gila County.
A growing number of schools have defied the state’s mask mandate, including Osborn Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, Washington Elementary, Phoenix Union and Phoenix Elementary.
Ducey’s office blasted schools that impose mask mandates or adopt policies that take into account a student’s vaccination status.
“They should spend less time on virtue signaling, encouraging students to break the law, and more time on encouraging people to get the vaccine, said spokesman C.J. Karamargin, according to Capitol Media Service’s Howard Fischer.
U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona last week criticized bans on mask mandates. “Our kids have suffered enough. Let’s do what we know works. Politics doesn’t have a role in this. Educators know what to do.”
That thorny debate played out last week in the Payson school board’s special session.
Board member Jolynn Schinstock worried that a mandatory quarantine might actually discourage people from reporting symptoms or getting a test.
“If restrictions are too tough, they don’t want to go to a doctor. What they don’t want to hear is, ‘you have COVID.’ If you think you have it or you could have it, nobody wants to take action.”
Board member Michelle Marinelli said, “We can control what happens between the walls of the school — but when they leave our doors — where are they?”
Hogue noted that last semester, kids sent home to quarantine often ended up in the park, playing with other kids.
Conlin responded, “So instead of asking them to quarantine — we can say they have to wear a mask.”
“We can’t ask them to wear a mask,” said Hogue.
“But we can give them a choice,” responded Conlin.
“If I had a choice,” said Marinelli, “I would make the choice to have my child go back to school — unless my child’s positive.”
“Would you have them wear a mask?” asked Conlin.
“No,” conceded Marinelli.
Hogue said she would probably quarantine her child after close contact with a child she spent a lot of time with. “I would make her quarantine for however many days — I mean she does online school — but if it was just someone at the next desk, I don’t know.”
Superintendent Linda Gibson noted, “All of this is subject to change. We could have mandates come down at the government level — and depending on what cases come up we could come back to the table and say, ‘oh my gosh.’ It’s blowing up in some districts,” she said.
The district knew of half a dozen cases among students and staff the first week of school.
Board member Barbara Underwood said, “We’re going to be open and flexible and we could be back at the table making changes — like we did year one. But at this moment in time moving forward, I’m good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!