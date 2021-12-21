The Payson school board last week approved a $4.3 million plan to spend the final installment of federal pandemic assistance between now and 2024.
Most of the money will go for more teachers and classroom aides to address learning losses during the pandemic over the next three years — however the financial bonanza includes a slew of new money for facilities, equipment, curriculum upgrades and other programs only tangentially related to the pandemic.
The district sought parent and staff input on the plan, with a detailed presentation on the district website. Some 500 people viewed the presentation, but only six submitted comments, according to Superintendent Linda Gibson.
The guidelines for spending what amounts to an almost 10% boost in the district’s normal operations and maintenance budget are broad, making almost anything eligible. However, the district must spend at least 20% of the money helping students regain ground lost during the pandemic — especially for minority, low income, special education and other categories of students who were most hard hit.
District test scores fell significantly with the shift in and out of in-person learning over the course of more than a year. In the assessment testing this semester, most students tested below grade level in core math and English scores. Summer school helped, but didn’t get kids caught up to where they would have been without the pandemic.
The surveys from parents and staff said that reducing class sizes, no-touch water bottle filling stations, air filters, summer school software, improvements in distance learning and hiring more teachers were among the top priorities, Gibson told the board.
“The comments are what get our attention most,” said Gibson.
The district hired a grant writer to help it keep up with the school programs funded by a succession of pandemic relief measures. In earlier grant cycles, the district bought enough new Chromebooks to have one for virtually every student to take home during the long months of distance learning.
Thanks to the efforts of the grant writer, the district was among the first to get ESSER III funding.
“We’ll continue updating the plan every six months, although we’ve had very minimal input from the community,” said Gibson. “I want to thank the board for seeing the need for a grant management position — if we did not have that position, we might not even have had an allocation. This was not an easy application by any means.”
The district’s allocation of the grant money for the next two or three years bears the risk of creating a financial cliff in 2024. The bulk of the money is going to salaries for teachers, teachers’ aides, social workers and other support staff. So if the district enrollment doesn’t grow, the state again cuts school funding or other problems arise, the district could face painful choices when the grant money is gone.
The plan doesn’t include much money for things like air filters in every classroom, student and parent education on prevention measures, vaccination clinics, in-home support for students who quarantine or test positive, regular testing and other public health measures recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control. The district’s currently reporting six to 10 new infections among students every day — with 20 to 40 close contacts needing to quarantine for 10 days as a result. So hundreds of students are stuck at home missing classes for a week or two on any given day.
However, the plan includes a variety of programs supported by new teaching and tutoring programs to help identify areas in which students are struggling and provide extra class time or tutoring.
So here’s a list of how the district will spend the ESSER III pandemic relief money between now and fiscal 2023-24.
• $1.8 million Learning Loss: This includes money for six teaching positions, four paraprofessional teachers’ aides and distance learning software. It supports the district’s “reach” program, which gives students extra tutoring during school hours if their test scores show they’re having trouble mastering core academic skills.
• $285,000 After-School Programs: Summer school, transportation and Friday science program.
• $547,000 School Facilities, Safety: This includes a truck, dump trailer, locking systems, touchless water systems, emergency door exits, restrooms and the expansion of the preschool program in the Westerly building.
• $555,000 Continuity of Services: This provides money for several teaching positions including social studies, math and career and life skills. It also provides money for leadership training, employee tech support and improvements to the expanded preschool in the Westerly building.
• $416,000 Other Education Programs: Including buying new science and social studies curriculum.
• $16,000 Upgrade Indoor Air Quality: Portable air conditioners and heaters. Studies have shown that portable air filtering systems can also remove a lot of viral particles from the air in a closed classroom and may represent one of the best COVID protection measures available. Studies have shown the right air filters can reduce the risk of infection from COVID more effectively than the much more expensive and time-consuming enhanced cleaning protocalls.
• $91,000 Public Health Protocalls: Hiring extra, temporary custodians at three school sites.
• $242,000 Low Income/Disabled and English Language Learners: Includes one teacher, two parapros and Friday meal deliveries — now that classes are just four days a week.
• $56,000 Improved Preparedness: Including a system to track applicants for teaching positions.
• $73,000 Educational Technology: More Chromebooks.
• $231,000 Mental Health, Supplies, Services: This mostly goes to the district’s expanded preschool program. Currently, it’s limited to kids with special needs, but the district is working on opening it to all students.
