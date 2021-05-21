The Payson Unified School District’s budget update looks a little like a lumberjack log rolling in a pond full of alligators — the school board’s running like crazy just to keep its footing.
And thanks to millions in federal assistance, it looks like the lurking alligators are going to have to wait for lunch a little longer.
The school board approved its latest update on the state of its $22 million budget for the current fiscal year, which ends in June. The district suffered a 300-student loss in enrollment, and also lost $300,000 due to the state’s formulas that pay less for students in distance learning classes.
The budget for fiscal 2021-22 will be presented to the board before the end of June and approved before July 10, once all the figures from the state and federal budgets show up in the inbox.
Fortunately, federal COVID stimulus grants this year have prevented the budget from slipping off the spinning log.
Normally, the decline in enrollment to below 2,000 students would have created a $2 million hole in the budget. But the federal money has made up most of the deficit.
The district’s praying for a more normal year next year, but at least it won’t finish out the current year with a deficit and spending cuts.
Health officials hope that parents get their kids vaccinated before school resumes in August. If they don’t, school could once again get upended by some COVID variant like the one that’s currently ravaging India and infecting far more children than the dominant strain has up until now. Several cases of that virus have already been detected in Arizona — but the vaccine appears to protect both kids and adults from even that strain.
Thanks to all the federal assistance, the maintenance, operations and capital budgets for the current year actually dropped by just $342,000.
Next year may turn out to be a repeat — thanks to another $4 million in pandemic relief money the district hopes to receive for the upcoming school year. That money will hopefully offset ongoing state cuts. The governor’s budget proposed cutting K-12 school funding by $389 million due to a statewide enrollment drop of more than 50,000. Those students either shifted to private schools, left the state or started home schooling. The budget includes more money for charter schools and private school vouchers, but not for K-12 — despite a roughly $3 billion surplus generated in part by generous federal COVID stimulus money. The Arizona Legislature has not yet approved that budget.
Fortunately, the federal government’s succession of stimulus packages has kept those fiscal gators at bay — at least for now.
The federal money accounts for roughly 18% of the Payson budget. Local property taxes come to about $2 million — nearly 10%. District residents this year actually saw their property tax rate decline slightly.
The number of teachers in the district has dwindled to 119, but at least they’re better paid these days. The district has boosted teacher salaries by an average of 23% in the past three years, with money added to the state budget for that purpose. Because the district has lost a lot of experienced teachers in that time, the average actually spent per teacher has increased just 18% — to $51,510. The budget includes a $3,000 average increase — a roughly 6% increase.
The district’s instructional budget this year dropped by 3% to $5.8 million — which is basically the amount spent on classroom teachers. The ratio of students to teachers stands at about 17 to 1. The ratio of administrators to students stands at 224 to 1 and teacher’s aides at 22 to 1. All told, the district has seven students for each full-time employee.
Special education and vocational classes remain the one real growth area in the budget — with operating fund spending rising by 19% to nearly $3 million. Some of that apparent increase comes from shuffling vocational costs from one category to another.
