Payson schools are scrambling to make the most of a final $800,000 in pandemic relief money from the federal government.
The district had hoped it could use the money to add several portable classrooms at Payson Elementary School to alleviate the shortage of space that has plagued the district ever since it sold Frontier Elementary School during the fiscal crunch caused by the 2008 recession.
However, Superintendent Linda Gibson said a preliminary study suggested installing portable buildings wouldn’t work out. That means the district has to spend the federal money on something else — and quickly.
“We’ve come to the conclusion that the portables aren’t a viable option for what we need in the district,” Gibson told the board at the April 24 meeting. “What we are looking for – it’s still up in the air.”
She noted that PES is in many ways the best designed building in the district – but it lacks a multi-purpose room for large events.
“There are lots of things we could look at to fix the problem – but portables are not going to fix the problem – so we decided to step away from that,” said Gibson. “But we have to spend those Esser III fund by September of 2024. But we are back to the drawing board.”
The district sold Frontier Elementary School to the Payson Christian School to reduce its building maintenance costs and avoid teacher layoffs during the Great Recession – after the state slashed funding to schools. The resumption of enrollment growth – especially in the elementary school grades – has strained the system since. The district now has just K-2 grades at PES and still has to shift some of the second-grade classes to Julia Randall Elementary.
Years of national studies have suggested that keeping class sizes below 18 can boost student test scores – especially in elementary schools. But the lack of elementary school classrooms sharply limits flexibility on class sizes in the lower grades.
Board member Audrey Hogue suggested the board hold a study session to ponder the options. “Should we have a work study to talk about it – with administration and staff?”
“And community members,” added Board Member Barbara Underwood.
“This is money we’re not going to get back – we should use it for things we wouldn’t do otherwise,” said Hogue.
The district’s leery of spending the one-time grant money for on-going programs – especially given the state’s unwillingness to pick up ongoing funding for programs launched with the federal pandemic money. Republicans in the legislature approved a budget for the upcoming school year that includes no increases other than enrollment gains – but Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed that plan. She proposed more than $1 billion in additional spending – much of it earmarked for schools. But lawmakers have so far refused to consider that spending plan.
This leaves schools in a kind of budget limbo – with the windfall of federal pandemic support nearly exhausted.
Gibson said, “we’re looking back at our priority list. Some conversations with community members have focused on Rim Country Middle School flooring. The money has to be focused on health and safety measures – projects that fall into those guidelines. Like ventilation. We’re taking all those things into consideration.”
Studies during the pandemic suggested that improving ventilation in classrooms offered one of the best ways to limit the spread of airborne viruses, like the one that causes COVID-19, the flu or RSV. Many of the buildings in the district have older air conditioning and air handling units and limited venting to the outdoors.
“But the grant guidelines include anything to respond to the pandemic – like dealing with learning losses,” Gibson added.
Student test scores dropped sharply during the pandemic and have been slow to recover.
Board member Barbara Underwood suggested the money might help replace some of the district’s old, increasingly unreliable buses. She also said replacing the gym floor in the middle school made sense.
Board member Katy Taylor said the high school football field needs a lot of work. The grass is so torn up that teams have to limit practice time. The footing is so uneven it poses a possible hazard to students.
“We’re working on regrowth of grass,” said Gibson.
Gibson said the administration would work up a list of options and schedule a study session to come up with a priority list for the use of the final infusion of money.
The federal government provided some $190 billion for schools through three relief measures, titled Elementary and Secondary Schooling Emergency Relief (ESSER).
The federal government had estimated that the lockdowns, school closures and other measures would cost state economies about $650 billion and hoped the money for schools would offset that impact, according to an analysis published by the Brooking’s Institute. In fact, the early pandemic protection measures cost the states more like $22 billion in lost revenue.
The shift to distance learning and the high absentee rates caused by illness and quarantines even after students returned to class has been linked to big declines in test scores – especially for students from low-income families. Those families often lacked access to the internet – and parents who had time to work with their children to make up for the lost class time and teacher contact.
The Brookings Institute Analysis suggested the $190 billion from the federal government wouldn’t have been enough to avert those learning losses if spent on academic programs focused just on children living in poverty.
However, much of the money went elsewhere.
The federal government generally did not track where the $190 billion allocated for schools went – nor what effect all that spending had, according to an investigation by ProPublica.
ProPublica reviewed 16,000 reports submitted by school districts on how they spent the relief funds between March and September of 2020. About half of the spending fell into the unspecified “other” category – which means there’s no way to tell what districts spent the money on.
“Should we have a work study to talk about it – with administration and staff?” Is it just me, or does Payson have an addiction to STUDIES? No other community spends this much time and money trying to decide how to spend somebody else's money. From the council, to the school board, it appears there is no plan in place, other than....More Studies!
