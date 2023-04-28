longhorn art (copy)
Buy Now

Payson has dropped a plan to add portable classrooms or other facilities to Payson Elementary School with its final $800,000 installment of federal pandemic relief funding.

 2018 file photo/

Payson schools are scrambling to make the most of a final $800,000 in pandemic relief money from the federal government.

The district had hoped it could use the money to add several portable classrooms at Payson Elementary School to alleviate the shortage of space that has plagued the district ever since it sold Frontier Elementary School during the fiscal crunch caused by the 2008 recession.

Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com

Recommended for you

(1) comment

PaulFrommelt
Paul Frommelt

“Should we have a work study to talk about it – with administration and staff?” Is it just me, or does Payson have an addiction to STUDIES? No other community spends this much time and money trying to decide how to spend somebody else's money. From the council, to the school board, it appears there is no plan in place, other than....More Studies!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.