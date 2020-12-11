Two fresh COVID cases this week prompted Payson High School and Payson Center for Success to shift back to distance learning for the next two weeks.
The district’s two elementary schools and middle school will continue with in-person classes for now, relying on a growing body of research suggesting schools have not seeded community outbreaks — especially for children younger than 12.
The decision came as cases continued to rise, with 79 new Payson cases reported between Monday and Wednesday this week along with six deaths in Payson and cases statewide rising at three times the national average.
The district learned on Monday that two high school students had tested positive. Hurried calculations suggested that 100 students and two teachers qualified as close contacts, which means they’d need to quarantine for two weeks. The Centers for Disease Control has recently reduced the recommended quarantine period to 10 days, but the district and Gila County’s health department are still going with the previous period to be safe.
All told, about 27 of the district’s 130 teachers are out because they are quarantined, have symptoms or have tested positive, said Superintendent Linda Gibson. Another 5-10 teachers are out for other reasons. This means roughly 30% of the faculty can’t come to work. The district doesn’t have enough substitutes to cover for the missing teachers, which was the primary reason for the decision to shift the high school back to distance learning.
It also means that one or two cases on the middle school campus could also force a return to distance learning there before the start of the holiday break at the end of next week.
“We are in ‘managing the crisis’ mode,” said Gibson. “There are so many different levels of anxiety, fear and uncertainty at any given moment. Overall, our teachers, support staff, administrators and parents have maintained such a positive attitude and are so willing to understand. But it’s just a constant roller coaster. Everybody is exhausted. I’m just tremendously amazed at how well everyone is holding on,” said Gibson.
The district or the county health department has notified all parents and staff members who had close contact with the two infected students — and will continue making contact for any new cases. So if you haven’t heard from the district or the county health department, then your child wasn’t exposed, said Gibson.
So far, contact tracing and testing has uncovered no instances of on-campus spread. The health workers have not even found cases in which students spread the virus to others in the community. Most of the positive cases on campus have linked back to infections within family groups. Perhaps half a dozen teachers have tested positive and teachers remain the people most at risk when cases show up on campus.
Roughly 16% of students opted to continue with distance learning all semester, so they have not been affected by the closures.
Overall, the evidence suggests that the schools are reflecting the spread of the virus in the surrounding community, rather than serving as a hot spot for infection.
“I’m talking to the county health department three or four times a day,” said Gibson. “On Monday, we talked 10 times.”
The Gila County public health department on Wednesday confirmed 108 new cases in the county — not counting the San Carlos Apache Reservation, which has suffered a major outbreak. Of those non-reservation cases, 53 were in Payson — one of the highest daily totals in Payson since the onset of the pandemic.
The new cases also included one in Pine, two in Star Valley and three in Roosevelt.
For the past week, Gila County has averaged 76 new cases per 100,000 population, one of the highest rates in the state, according to national databases. This reflects Arizona’s high rate of spread, nearly three times the national average. Nationally in the past two weeks, cases have increased 18%, deaths by 39% and hospitalizations by 22%. In Arizona, cases have risen 55%, deaths by 50% and hospitalizations by 55%.
Gila County actually improved its standing on the state’s school benchmarks. The decision came this week as cases in the community continued to rise. The state’s school benchmarks put Gila County in the red zone for two out of three measures, which means the virus is widespread and the state recommends distance learning or a hybrid schedule that limits the number of contacts each student has daily.
However, the school benchmarks are based on statistics gathered the week of Nov. 15, so the numbers are about two or three weeks out of date. But those benchmarks show the county with an infection rate of 380 per 100,000 compared to a “minimal” spread of 10 per 100,000. About 12% of tests were coming back positive, compared to a target rate of less than 5%. COVID accounted for 7.4% of hospital visits and rising in the three-county central region, the only benchmark in which the county qualifies as “moderate” spread.
The state department of health services website on Wednesday reported 57 new cases in the county and three new deaths, with a total of 3,422 cases and 108 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Payson schools will have to limp through next week, with high school continuing with distance learning and fingers crossed when it comes to more cases at the middle school. The elementary schools pose a much easier problem. For one thing, children under 12 rarely develop serious symptoms and apparently even when infected don’t spread it easily. Elementary school students remain in a single classroom with a single teacher all day long. So even if a class and the teacher quarantines, it doesn’t disrupt the whole campus.
Gibson said the school board — which meets on Monday — will have to decide whether one or more of the campuses should shift to distance learning after the holiday break. It’s at least possible that teachers will have access to a vaccine by then, which would dramatically change the calculus when it comes to how to react to a positive case on campus.
The county health department has suggested front-line health care workers and nursing home residents will be first in line for a vaccine. But teachers may rank high in the next group of essential workers. However, a national debate about the vaccine rollout may end up in putting people at much higher risk of serious illness — like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions — in line ahead of teachers.
Fortunately, the teachers, students and parents have gotten a lot better at coping with distance learning, after months of practice and innovation. The district’s reaping the rewards of a school board decision last spring to buy Chromebooks for every student with federal COVID relief money. Months of experimentation and innovation have increased student engagement during the shifts to distance learning. That’s especially true now, since teachers and students have had a couple of months in the classroom to make connections and work out the bugs in the online sessions, said Gibson.
“Distance learning is not the best thing for kids, but we’re talking a day-and-night difference from last spring,” said Gibson. “Kudos to our teachers, support staff and our families — really.”
