To accommodate concerns over exposure to COVID-19, the Payson Senior Center has announced the following changes in its services effective Monday, March 23.
• Meals on Wheels Homebound are receiving seven meals a week, delivered twice a week. "Well" calls are being made throughout the week.
• Beeline Bus has shorter routes, please visit beelinebus.info or call 928-474-4876 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!