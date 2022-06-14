The Payson Town Council unanimously approved spending additional money from its COVID health literacy grant on a new vehicle to enhance at-home health visits by public safety officers.
The Payson Fire Department received $175,000 from Gila County as administrators of the Centers for Disease Control health literacy grant. The additional grant funding boosted the total grant to $200,000.
The CDC launched the health literacy grant in early 2021 to increase vaccination rates to protect against the newest variants of the virus. Only about 60% of Gila County residents are fully vaccinated compared to 67% nationally. The unvaccinated are twice as likely to get infected and eight times as likely to die in the face of the latest COVID strains in circulation.
Payson accepted the grant money in July of last year. The federal grant primarily sought to help those from minority and underserved populations.
For the past two weeks, every day Gila County has eight new cases with about a death a day. The death rate remains far above the statewide average, likely reflecting the low vaccination rate and the older population with underlying health challenges. In the past two weeks, the infection rate has remained relatively flat — but the hospitalization rate has jumped 48%. In the past two weeks, 22% of the tests have come back positive — although that doesn’t include the results of many of the quick-tests administered at home.
However, the town will use the $200,000 in grant money for general health education, rather than directly seeking to increase vaccination rates.
The Payson Fire Department took the lead on this grant and opted to launch a community risk reduction program. The program is the brainchild of retired public safety chief Tim Gallagher.
He plans to train volunteers as well as Payson police and firefighters to provide in-home health assessments to prevent 911 calls.
“We are going to identify ... what the types of challenges we are having here and educating the public to reduce the hazards that we have,” Gallagher told the council on May 12.
Along with cardiac arrest, drug interaction and diabetic crisis calls, Gallagher found that ground-level falls remain the No. 1 reason people call for help.
“We believe these are preventable injuries,” said Gallagher.
Practical advice, such as using no-skid throw rugs, lighting hallways at night, and removing clutter from pathways, can significantly decrease the risk of falling, said Gallagher.
He said the new vehicle will help.
“We thought … (a) black and white or police car not appropriate. Looky-loos would see a police car and wonder what’s going on,” he said.
Instead, the town will buy the new vehicle and wrap it in a design that identifies the program.
Already Officer Rush at the Payson Police Department has a wrapped police cruiser in a design from a local student.
“Most of you have maybe seen Officer Rush’s patrol car? Yeah, it’s really cool. It really is,” said Gallagher.
Vice Mayor Chris Higgins praised the program and made a motion to support the purchase of the new vehicle.
“I think it’ll be a wonderfully positive resource for our community,” he said. “Especially I know it’s not only for the elderly, but with our senior center and the numbers that we hear from them, how many seniors are in our community that are living alone looking through the checklists and just giving recommendations to them to make their home even safer for them … I think is wonderful.”
The median age in Payson is 60, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. About 13% of its residents younger than 65 have a disability — and about 20% have no health insurance.
Council member Scott Nossek, a physical therapist for his day job, thanked Gallagher for providing information for his upcoming talk on falls.
“They can call and have someone come out after hours ... and evaluate the fall risks in the home,” he said.
Council member Jim Ferris asked if this grant could be applied for again.
“This is a one and done grant,” said Payson Fire Chief David Staub. “There are other grants out of the CDC and the Office of Minority Health.”
