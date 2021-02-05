Payson schools remain on track to resume in-person classes on Feb. 8, Superintendent Linda Gibson told the school board on Monday.
More than 75% of the district’s teachers will have gotten their second shot of the vaccination against COVID-19, greatly reducing the impact of infections that do crop up on campus.
The virus remains widespread in the community, but the daily tally of new cases has been decreasing for the past week or two. Moreover, the state’s school benchmarks remain far into the red zone — but at least all the trends are now heading in the right direction.
The decision to return to in-person classes now that faculty and staff have strong protection against infection comes in the wake of growing evidence that normally schools don’t spawn new clusters of infection. Moreover, the academic, social and mental health toll of the long reliance on distance learning has grown increasingly stark.
“The community numbers (of infections) are going down, the state numbers are going down — but they’re still very high,” Gibson said at this week’s board meeting.
She said she sees no reason not to change the Feb. 8 return to in-person classes for all grades.
“We’re excited — yeah!” said board president Joanne Conlin.
Students have remained in distance-learning mode for the past two weeks, since returning from the holiday break.
At that point, the county health department was tracking 33 positive cases among faculty and staff along with 67 close contacts. The district at that point had enough substitutes to cover all the teachers who were quarantining because of close contacts with someone who tested positive.
Since then, an estimated 75% of staff members have gotten either one or both doses of the Moderna vaccine, which provides 95% protection with minimal side effects. Reportedly, many of the 25% of staff members who passed up the first shot when the district set up a clinic on campus have now lined up for a vaccine.
The high rate of vaccination on campus means that teachers who have close contact with a student who tests positive will no longer have to quarantine for 10 to 14 days. That should ease the enormous problem the district faced in trying to cover classrooms when even a handful of students or staff members tested positive — forcing hundreds to quarantine. The district faced a chronic shortage of substitute teachers even before the pandemic.
Unfortunately, the virus remains widespread in the community and the slow-rolling vaccination program hasn’t worked its way through the top two risk groups — which includes front-line health workers, nursing homes, police and paramedics and front-line essential workers like teachers — as well as anyone over 75.
So it will take weeks — or months — before vaccinations will substantially slow the spread of the virus. Moreover, the spread of new, more-contagious variants of the virus could result in another peak in infections before the vaccines take hold if people aren’t diligent about wearing masks and social distancing.
One national database based on numbers reported to the federal Centers for Disease Control rates Gila County as “extremely high risk” for the virus and Arizona as the top hot spot in the nation. The database shows that hospitalizations have declined by 18% in the past two weeks and the percentage of positive tests by 19%. Nonetheless, the county has reported 21 new deaths in the past two weeks.
For the past two weeks, Gila County has reported an average of 44 new cases per day, with a total of 6,000 infections since the start of the pandemic — more than 10% of all residents.
An average of 70% of the hospital beds have been occupied during the past two weeks in the three-county region that includes Gila County. The county’s infection rate of 82 per 100,000 remains about the same as the surrounding counties and close to the statewide average.
The county also remains well into the “red zone” on the three state-tracked school benchmarks when it comes to a return to in-person classes — although we’re now moving in the right direction on all three measurements. For the week of Jan. 10, the county had an infection rate of 640 cases per 100,000 — compared to a recommended level of 10/100,000 for in-person classes. Some 20% of the COVID tests were coming back positive, compared a recommended rate of 5% for in-person learning. The percentage of hospital visits stood at 16%, compared to a recommended level of 6%.
Nonetheless, the CDC indicates that schools that enforce mask-wearing restrictions, test for new cases, socially distance as much as possible and alter schedules to minimize student mixing during the school day have not created many clusters of new cases. That doesn’t necessarily apply to big group events like sports tournaments.
Gibson noted that the county health department has promised the district a supply of the fast-acting spit tests for infection — which should make it much easier to detect a new infection before a student or staff members tallies up a lot of close contacts.
Studies show that students — especially those younger than about 10 — are far less likely to get infected or once infected spread the virus. They rarely get seriously ill. Older students are much more likely to get infected and probably spread the virus than elementary school students — but they’re still far less likely to develop serious symptoms than adults. Children younger than 18 account for 25% of the population, but just 2% of known COVID cases. The hospitalization rate for children with the virus is just 0.1 % compared to 7.4% for adults between the ages of 50 and 64.
In the meantime, the toll of the long sojourn in distance learning has become increasingly clear — especially for minorities, students from low-income families and students in rural school districts.
recent research includes
• Children’s hospital visits for mental health issues have increased by 24% for children aged 5-11 and by 31% for children 12-17, according to a national analysis for data from 47 states by the Centers for Disease Control.
• Last year, students in the United States lost an estimated 20 days of schooling by mid-May. That’s about a third less than many European countries.
• Studies suggest that most children nationwide spent roughly half as much time on their schooling when they shifted to distance learning compared to in-person classes.
• The loss of schooling and academic progress as measured by test scores will likely reduce lifetime earnings by as much as 3% and the gross domestic product by as much as 1.5%, according to researchers Eric Hanushek and Ludger Woessmann based on a computer model developed in previous studies on the link between test scores and school success and lifetime earnings.
• Anecdotal reports suggest that suicide rates among teens have risen during the pandemic, according to the CDC. However, the detailed statistics on death rates won’t be available for 2020 until later this year.
• The loss of contact with teachers and fellow students has caused an increase in the risk of depression and anxiety among children that could prove persistent, according to a review of 63 studies involving 51,000 children both before and during the pandemic, according to a paper published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.
• Students stuck at home have generally replaced the hours previously spent in school and on their studies with time spent on their smartphones and playing video games. A host of studies has found a link between the risk of mental health problems among children and their screen time — especially on social media.
