Students in the Payson Unified School District lost more ground in math and reading during the pandemic than most other students in the region, according to the national Education Recovery Scoreboard.
Payson students lost nearly a year of normal progress in math and half a year of progress in reading, according to the study by researchers from Stanford and Harvard universities.
Payson students lost substantially more ground than the average nationally.
“The pandemic was like a band of tornadoes that swept across the country, said Thomas Kane, director of the educational research center at Harvard who prepared the study (https://educationrecoveryscorecard.org/). “Some communities were left relatively untouched, while neighboring schools were devastated.”
“One of the things we found is that even within a district, there is variability. School districts are the first line of action to help children catch up. The better they know about the patterns of learning loss, the more they’re going to be able to target their resources effectively to reduce educational inequality of opportunity and help children and communities thrive.” Sean Reardon, Professor of Poverty and Inequality, Stanford Graduate School of Education.
The report looked at test scores from 3,400 school districts in 29 states for the period from the spring of 2019 and the spring of 2022.
Most districts failed to make the expected gain in scores for the year — and some like Payson lost a full year of learning in math.
On average across the nation, students lost half a year of progress in math and about 23% of a year’s progress in reading.
Payson students lost twice as much ground.
In Arizona, students lost 70% of a grade’s worth of learning in math and held steady in reading. Again, Payson did worse than the average district statewide.
Only about 2.5% of students attended districts in which the test scores showed at least a year’s worth of gains in math and 15% in districts where the scores reflected gains in reading.
None of the districts with reported results in Apache, Gila or Navajo counties made gains in math. However, in Navajo and Apache counties Blue Ridge, Show Low, Snowflake, Winslow and Kayenta all made gains in reading — in sharp contrast to Payson’s progress.
The study didn’t include any other Gila County school districts.
Generally, high poverty districts suffered the worst losses due to the disruptions of the pandemic — which included an abrupt shift to distance learning, frequent absences, loss of contact with faculty and family disruptions.
High poverty districts generally suffered roughly double the learning losses in math and about 50% greater losses in reading. Urban school districts generally lost more ground than rural school districts. Minority students by and large were especially hard hit.
Overall, the more time student spent in remote learning, the more ground they lost — although the impact of distance learning differed from state to state. California students spent more time in remote learning than most students — but suffered more modest declines, especially in reading.
However, the researchers concluded remote learning and school closures weren’t the most important factor — since even districts with only brief closures lost ground.
“Even in districts which were not remote for any of the year, scores in math and reading declined substantially (by one-third and one-fifth of a grade level, on average),” concluded the researchers.
“The COVID pandemic affected virtually every aspect of children’s lives, including their families, their social lives, their mental health and their schooling experiences and learning opportunities. A comprehensive accounting of the toll of the pandemic on students would measure not just their math and reading skills, but also their mental, physical and socio-emotional well-being. We do not have the large-scale, comprehensive measures of most of those dimensions of children’s well-being,” concluded the researchers.
Payson schools made strenuous efforts to cope with the pandemic as they struggled to keep up with changing mandates from the state. The district closed school only when required to do so by the state — and returned to in-person classes as quickly as possible.
The district also used a big chunk of its federal pandemic relief money to provide laptops to every student in order to ensure they could participate in classes remotely. The district also invested in training teachers in online instruction — as well as making use of the laptops to supplement in-class instruction once the schools reopened.
Nonetheless, the district struggled to cope with the large number of low-income families without reliable access to the internet. Working parents also often struggled to be on hand to help their children if they struggled with remote learning or the sudden plunge into technology.
Teachers and counselors reported that the disruptions of the pandemic were often reflected in student behavior — even when in-class teaching resumed.
Moreover, even after the return to in-person classes the absentee rate soared due to the requirement that schools quarantine not only students with COVID but all their close contacts. This added to the disruptions of the period.
On the other hand, while Payson students lost a full year of progress in math and 49% of the normal learning in reading — comparable school districts in the region actually made gains.
For instance, students at Snowflake Unified lost just 25% of a year’s progress in math but gained half a year of progress in reading. Blue Ridge in the White Mountains lost 22% of a year’s growth in math but gained 0.11% of a year in reading.”
The researcher concluded that the infusion of billions of dollars in federal pandemic aid likely prevented a sweeping disaster — giving districts money to provide technology, tutors, summer school and other interventions to help students recover.
However, the money wasn’t enough to compensate for the losses — and is now fading away as schools work to help students catch up.
“If there is a sparkle of light during these dark times, it’s our nation’s historic infusion of funds through ARP and ESSER,” said John B. King, president of The Education Trust. “To address unfinished learning, we implore district leaders to invest in evidence-based strategies, including increased access to strong, diverse teachers, targeted intensive tutoring, expanded learning time, and strengthening socio-emotional supports and relationships weakened during the pandemic.”
Harvard Education and Economics professor Thomas Kane said, “The whole village needs to hear the bell ringing, not just schools. Mayors should organize tutoring efforts at local libraries. Community organizations should plan school vacation academies and summer learning opportunities.”
