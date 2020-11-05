Third place in the 3A East Region is on the line as Payson closes the volleyball season with a game at Show Low today at 6:30 p.m.
The 15th-ranked Longhorns (9-6) and No. 17 Cougars (5-7) are tied for third place in the region at 5-4.
No. 3 Snowflake (14-1) finished 10-0 in the 3A East to wrap up its fourth consecutive region championship.
Payson is looking to split with Show Low after losing to the Cougars 21-25, 25-14, 19-25, 19-25 in the home finale on Oct. 27. The Longhorns lost their previous region game at Blue Ridge 1-3 on Oct. 22 after beating the Yellow Jackets 3-0 in Wilson Dome earlier this season.
No. 10 Blue Ridge (10-4) finished 7-3 in the region to wrap up second place.
The top eight teams in the rankings earn an automatic berth in the 16-team state tournament. Teams ranked No. 9-24 face a play-in game to reach the tournament. The top team in each of the six regions earn an automatic berth into at least the play-in round regardless or ranking.
Payson lost 3-0 at Snowflake on Oct. 29 before winning 3-1 in a non-region game at Safford on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Against Safford, Kylee Carnes led Payson with 15 kills and 18 digs. She hit .393 and was 10-for-10 in serve receive. She added three blocks, 21 assists on 58-for-63 setting and was 14 of 15 serving with two aces.
Payson served 96 percent (80-for-83) with 10 aces.
Mayzee Taylor was 11-for-11 serving with four aces. Whitney Roberson served 20-for-20 with two aces. Kyler Smith was 16-for-16 serving.
Alex Hagen had 11 kills and was 11-for-14 in serve receive.
Cadence White had five blocks, Aspen Harrison four blocks.
Shelby McNeeley was 16-for-21 digging, Rylee Carnes 10-for-10, Taylor 9-for-9 and Roberson 7-for-7.
McNeeley was 17-for-19 in serve receiving, Alex Hagan 11-for-14 and Taylor 9-for-10.
