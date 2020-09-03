Payson may not be competing in the 3A East Region in football this year, but the Longhorns get to continue to face their three biggest rivals from the White Mountains in the revised high school schedule released by the Arizona Interscholastic Association this week.
Payson opens the seven-game schedule at home against Blue Ridge at 7 p.m. on Oct. 2.
The Longhorns play at Show Low on Oct. 9 and close the campaign at home against Snowflake on Nov. 13.
They open 3A Metro East play at home against Arizona College Prep on Oct. 16, play road games against Fountain Hills on Oct. 23 and at Coronado on Oct. 30 before closing the four-game region schedule at home against Valley Christian on Nov. 6.
Because of COVID-19 and some schools opting not to play either football or all fall sports, the AIA had to move some teams into different regions and reduce the schedule from the normal 10 games to seven.
