The cornoavirus has prompted many businesses to alter their normal way of doing things.
While fast food operators once primarily used drive-thru service, it is now being used for other services.
That list now includes veterinarians.
Vets began implementing new policies on March 23 after the American Veterinary Medical Association and the Arizona Veterinary Medical Association released a list of practices to minimize the spread of the virus.
Among those changing the way they do things is the Star Valley Veterinary Clinic, at 103 Walters Lane, in Star Valley.
“We’re basically just trying to practice social distancing and trying to minimize exposure of our staff to this virus and so far it’s been extremely smooth,” said owner and veternarian Alan Hallman, on the third day of the new procedure. “The clients are very compliant with it.”
Clients with appointments now call from the center’s parking lot when they arrive. A technician comes outside to find out what’s wrong and takes the pet inside. Clients wait in their vehicle for Hallman to complete his examination and staff give to pet owners.
That means lots of walking in and out for the clinic’s vet techs.
“I think the biggest problem is the staff is getting worn out because they’re running in and out of the clinic all the time,” Hallman said with a chuckle.
Hallman said he hopes the practice helps limit the exposure of older clients to the virus.
“We all have to be part of this,” he said. “This is what is recommended by the American Veterinary Medical Association. And the Arizona Veterinary Medical Association.
“Last week, before the cases were really taking off in Arizona, we were cleaning extensively and we were trying to do some social distancing. But in light of what’s happened over the weekend, plus the AVMA did come out with some stronger recommendations over the weekend, it’s important and a part we can do try to minimize the spread of this virus.”
Clients who aren’t feeling well or may be at risk of COVID-19 exposure are asked to have a healthy friend or family member bring their pet to the clinic.
Clients needing food or medication are asked to use the clinic’s online pharmacy, which offers at-home delivery. Alternatively, call the clinic at least 24 hours in advance and a staff member will fill the prescription.
Star Valley Veterinary Clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 928-474-9605 for more information.
Main Street Animal HospitalMain Street Animal Hospital, at 411 W. Main Street in Payson, has also implemented changes.
“We’ve changed some of our procedures,” said office manager Heidi Lewis. “We’re rescheduling elective surgeries for a couple of weeks, but we are still doing surgeries that can’t be put off.”
Clients can still accompany their pet inside, but only in limited numbers and after they’ve checked in via their cell phone from the parking lot.
“We’re limiting it to one client (inside) at a time,” Lewis said. “We’re asking them to call from the parking lot and we go out and take the assessment, asking all the questions. Then we wait for a room to clear and put that next client in a room to talk to the doctor.”
Those picking up prescriptions are asked to call from the parking lot and someone will deliver the medication.
Main Street Animal Hospital’s hours remain the same — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
“We’re trying to keep as close to normal as we can while protected our clients and staff,” Lewis said. “The goal is to keep everybody safe.”
Call 928-474-9292 for more information.
Pine Country Animal ClinicPine Country Animal Clinic, at 401 W. Main Street in Payson, has also switched to curb side service only.
“Intake interviews, discussion with the doctor, and payment will all be done via phone while you wait in your vehicle,” wrote veternarian Nicole Savage, in a statement on their website.
They ask that anyone feeling ill, exhibiting any symptoms such as cough, fever, shortness of breath, who’ve recently attended a large gathering, may have been exposed to COVID-19, or have recently traveled to an area with a high infection rate reschedule.
“We hope that you and your pet remain healthy through this time, and please know that we are committed to their care,” the statement concluded.
They are open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday and from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. Call (928) 468-6030 for an appointment and call that number when you arrive in the parking lot.
