Walmart officials couldn’t have predicted the COVID-19 outbreak when the company piloted its grocery pickup service in 2013.
Seven years later, Walmart is leading the way in online grocery pickup.
“We cant’s share specific numbers, but we can say that the service remains very popular throughout the U.S.,” said a Walmart corporate spokesperson in an email to the Roundup.
Customers order groceries and other items online and pick them up at their local Walmart. Each store has designated parking areas for pickup customers. The Payson Walmart has 10 parking spaces on the southern side of the store.
With the directive from CDC and other medical officials to avoid close contact, avoiding the grocery store is more appealing than ever today.
Since the program started, Walmart has opened more than 3,100 pickup locations across the country.
To use the service, place an order by visiting Walmart.com/grocery or by downloading the Walmart app.
The order minimum is $30. There is no charge for pickup.
With many staples being scooped up the minute they reach the shelf, employees may substitute items to fulfill an order.
You can choose a wide variety of products, not just grocery items.
“With our assortment always growing, Walmart offers more than 100,000 products that are available through pickup and delivery with a variety of categories including toys, baby, beauty, home, electronics and much more,” the spokesperson said.
Senior shopping hour
Senior citizens are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19.
And several area stores are now providing shopping times only for seniors.
The Payson Walmart this week started a senior shopping hour for those ages 60-and-over from 6 to 7 a.m. every Tuesday. That’s an hour earlier than the store officially opens. Walmart was open 24 hours a day, but they recently changed their hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Other stores are also offering seniors a chance to shop early. On March 18, Bashas’ senior shopping is from 5 to 6 a.m. every Wednesday. Bashas’ changed its hours of operation on March 15. They are now open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
On March 17, Dollar General in Tonto Basin began offering senior shopping for the first hour of every day. The store, located at 143 E. Tonto Creek Trail, is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Contact kmorris@payson.com
