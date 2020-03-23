The Payson Walmart is starting senior-only shopping from 6-7 a.m. every Tuesday beginning March 24. Only customers ages 60-and-over will be allowed in to shop for that hour.
Walmart is open from 6 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily, with the first hour each Tuesday for seniors only. Seniors must show identification to be allowed in for that one-hour period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!