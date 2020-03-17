After four cold winter months, the Payson Homeless Initiative and Homeless Veterans initiative program at Mt. Cross Lutheran Church has closed for the year.
Between Dec. 15 and March 17, more than 200 individuals received a hot meal, a warm, safe place to spend the night and a breakfast snack in the morning.
Because of the government guidelines for COVID-19, the center closed two weeks early.
Each night, 17 to 30 homeless persons - men, women, children and their pets – found a place to stay. They sheltered those that are chronically homeless, some that had found themselves suddenly without a place to stay and others who were transiting from one city to another.
Many individuals and community groups shared the responsibility of checking folks in to the center, cooking meals, providing clothes and monitoring and cleaning the bunkhouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!