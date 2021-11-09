The federal Food and Drug Administration has approved a low-dose Pfizer vaccine for kids 5-12, with the Centers for Disease Control expected to agree this week.
This will mean students can get vaccinated in all grades, which doctors say offers a chance to protect kids, prevent the spread to vulnerable adults, reach the safety of “herd immunity” and end the disruptions caused by quarantining, on-campus clusters and shifts to distance learning.
The half dose of the Pfizer vaccine proved 91% effective in preventing symptomatic infection in the 4,600 children aged 5-11 in the trial. That’s similar to the effectiveness of the vaccine in teens 12 to 18.
The children in the study generally had mild and short-term reactions to the shot, including fever, headaches and sore arms. None developed serious side effects.
Epidemiologists say children have a lower risk of infection from COVID compared to adults — and much less chance of serious illness.
However, schools can create clusters of infection that can readily spread out into the community — posing a serious risk to family members and unvaccinated adults.
So far, roughly 657 children in the U.S. have died of COVID-19, compared to 724,000 adults. Some 6.3 million U.S. children have tested positive since the start of the pandemic. However, one-third of those have been infected in the past two months as the highly contagious Delta variant has spread, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
An unknown number of children have developed long-COVID, a potentially debilitating set of lingering symptoms months after infection. About 5,200 have developed an inflammatory syndrome — which can sometimes prove fatal.
Many epidemiologists say vaccinating the nation’s 28 million children may hold the key to reaching “herd immunity,” which will make it hard for new cases or clusters to spread. Vaccinating children will protect family members and people with health conditions that make them more vulnerable to serious illness or death when infected.
Vaccinations also greatly simplify the problem of holding class in the midst of a pandemic. Currently, Payson schools are coping with an ongoing cluster of cases — with six more positive cases on Monday alone. The health department requires the schools to quarantine for 10 days not only students who test positive, but all the unvaccinated teachers, staffers and students who come into close contact with a positive case. If more students are vaccinated, the remaining positive cases will prove much less disruptive.
In Gila County, only 10% of those under 20 have been vaccinated. Moreover, fewer than 40% of those younger than 44 — the age of most parents — have been vaccinated.
Statewide, 21% of those younger than 20 and fewer than 65% of those younger than 44 have been vaccinated.
This largely explains why Gila County’s infection rate remains nearly twice the statewide average — with a 48% increase in new cases as a daily average in the past two weeks.
Disease experts say getting children and their parents vaccinated may prove a challenge.
The Kaiser Family Foundation last month found that 34% of parents of 5- to 11-year-olds say they’ll get their children vaccinated right away, 32% say they’ll wait to be sure the vaccine is safe, 7% say they’ll only get the shot if it’s required and 24% remain completely opposed.
Epidemiologists say so far the COVID vaccine has proven more effective and safer than many existing, widely used, mandated childhood vaccines.
The measles, mumps, rubella and chicken pox vaccines rely on a weakened form of a live virus. The vaccine for diphtheria uses an altered form of the bacteria. The hepatitis B vaccine uses RNA technology to trick yeast into creating a protein used in the vaccine.
Some 11 million teens aged 12 to 17 have already been vaccinated. About 57% of those have received one shot and 47% are fully vaccinated, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
For information on how to get a free vaccination, either for adults or children, call the Gila County Health Department at 928-200-7668.
