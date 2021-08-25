Gila County Health & Emergency Management will be offering the Pfizer vaccine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27 at the Payson Teen Center, 110 W. Cedar Lane in Payson. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Call 928-910-4009 to schedule an appointment.
