A season that almost wasn’t finally started for Payson’s young wrestling team on Wednesday night.
It wasn’t much of a contest, as the Longhorns needed just 20 minutes to beat Division 3 Section 2 rival Mesa Eastmark 60-12.
Eastmark opened in August 2019 and the Queen Creek Unified School District school is fielding its first varsity sports teams this school year.
So the Firebirds are starting from scratch with young wrestlers.
“They don’t have upperclassmen yet and they’re just trying to build their program,” said new Payson head coach David Daniels.
Stiffer tests next two days
The Longhorns will get stiffer test most nights, beginning with today’s showdown at Winslow and Saturday’s 1 p.m. home match against Combs.
“I think everybody’ll get to wrestle on Friday (and Saturday),” the coach said.
“Winslow’s got (a strong program) and Combs has got like three kids in every weight class.”
Just five contested weights
Just five of the 14 weights featured a competitor from both schools. Payson won all five by pin.
The only two wins by the Firebirds came by forfeit. Payson won by forfeit at five weights.
Neither team sent a wrestler to the mat at 113 or 152 pounds.
Five quick pins
Jacob Roberts (132), Troy Daniels (145), Ayden Ormand (160), Nick Dimbat (170) and Soto Sellis (220) all won by pin. Four of those matches ended in the first two-minute period, while Dimbat ended his in the second period.
“(Our) boys that wrestled, wrestled tough,” the coach said. “They kind of did what we do.”
Parents only
Only two parents/guardians for each home team wrestler are allowed unless COVID-19 infection rates improve.
The Longhorns will wrestle under the spotlight in all home duals this season as they did against the Firebirds.
Face masks
They’ll also wrestle with face masks. Some around the state aren’t happy with the new policy. But it didn’t seem to bother the Longhorns too much on Wednesday as none of them were on the mat for long.
“I didn’t see an issue but we didn’t wrestle any full matches,” Daniels said.
Open weights
The Longhorns couldn’t fill four weights on Wednesday but coach Daniels hopes he’ll eventually be able to fill at least two of those.
One kid just didn’t make weight, so he expects that to work itself out.
And he’s hoping to eventually get freshman Hunter Bowman in at 126 pounds.
“He broke his hand and we’re kind of hoping to get him back pretty soon,” Daniels said.
“We’re missing 113, 120 and 126. We just don’t have a 113 and 120. We have one guy we might be able to slide in at 120, but he’s just not quite ready to wrestle a varsity match.”
The COVID-19 shortened schedule features just 14 duals prior to the D3 Section 2 Meet at Wilson Dome.
The roster
The roster features seniors Troy Daniels (145) and Soto Sellis (220); juniors Jacob Roberts (132), Toby Gressley (138), Adrian Zeferino (160), Nick Dimbat (170) and Travis Christianson (182); sophomores Clayton Fitzhugh (132), Ayden Ormand (152), Alex Bear (170), Connor Mannino (195), Sal Sellis (195) and Caleb Osier (285); and freshmen Hunter Bramlett (106), Chris Cavanaugh (120), Hunter Bowman (126) and Dillon Gressley (132).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!