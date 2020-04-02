Parents arriving at The Town of Payson parks on April 2, were met with a surprise - fences.
due to Governor Doug Ducey’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected executive order swings and slides at Green Valley, Rumsey and Mustang parks no longer allow access to playground equipment.
The town made the decision, “in the interest of public health and safety”.
However, also in accordance with Ducey’s order, walking paths, open spaces, and restrooms within the parks will remain open.
