The latest additions to the list of precautionary closures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are the Payson Police Department lobby and the Payson community Easter celebrations.
Payson Police Department
Keeping the community, first responders, and volunteers safe is the number one priority at the Payson Police Department. As of March 25 the front lobby of PPD was closed. Given the current information, the plan is to reopen the lobby April 13.
The PPD continues to monitor events surrounding COVID-19 and will reevaluate as information becomes available.
• To request a Vehicle Impound Hearing, please call ahead to schedule an appointment.
• If you need non-emergency assistance, please call the non-emergency number, 928-474-5177.
• If you are at the police department and need immediate assistance, please pick up the phone in the breezeway to be connected straight to the dispatch center.
For emergency situations, please call 9-1-1.
Kiwanis announce cancellations
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country has discontinued its regular 7 a.m. Thursday meetings at Tiny’s
Auction postponed
The group’s annual auction scheduled for Saturday, April 4 is postponed to Saturday, Aug. 29. Those who have purchased tickets can use them for the August auction.
No egg hunt
The annual Eggstavaganza Easter Egg Hunt schedule for April 11 has also been canceled.
No Resurrection Celebration
The annual Resurrection Celebration, sponsored by the Payson Christian Ministerial Fellowship, scheduled Saturday, April 4 is cancelled.
Elks close kitchen, bar
The Payson Elks Lodge house committee has decided that for the safety of the lodge cooks and bartenders and the membership as a whole the kitchen and bar will be closed for the next two weeks. The committee meets again April 6 and will evaluate the situation.
No archaeology meeting
Due to concerns for the health of our members, and based on current CDC guidelines, the 10 a.m., Saturday, April 4 meeting of the Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society, which was to be held at the Payson Senior Center, is cancelled. The group hopes to have Rich Lange present about Homol’ovi II at some future date.
No AARP driving class
The Saturday, April 11 AARP Safe Driver class at Banner High Country Seniors has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!