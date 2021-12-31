As the nation mobilizes for the impact of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the federal Centers for Disease Control has announced recommendations to make the pandemic less disruptive for schools.
The CDC now says that instead of sending students with a close contact home, schools can repeatedly test the close contacts of a positive COVID case.
This could drastically reduce the number of students who stay home for 10 days after a close contact, without increasing the odds of an on-campus cluster.
However, the recommendation assumes districts have rapid tests on hand, parental permission to give tests and someone to administer that test. Despite millions of dollars in federal aid for most districts and a year of pandemic planning — most districts don’t have the capacity to undertake the big increase in testing the policy envisions.
Fortunately, the Biden administration has promised to make 500 million rapid tests available nationally for free — almost two tests per resident. Presumably, the program will prioritize test kits for schools. The administration has also said it will deploy 1,000 Army doctors and nurses to help hospitals, with many overwhelmed by the latest surge in cases. Banner Health System — the largest hospital chain in Arizona — has said the surge has filled most of its beds and caused difficult staff shortages.
However, the CDC formulated the advice for schools based on studies in two large districts before the Omicron variant came ashore. The variant has spread explosively and last week accounted for 2% of new cases in Arizona, according to a variant tracking program operated by TGen. Epidemiologists warn that Omicron could become the dominant strain in the U.S. in a matter of weeks. It took perhaps a month for Omicron to displace almost all other strains in South Africa.
Research suggests that Omicron spreads more than twice as fast as Delta, which in turn spread more than twice as fast as the original strain. Doctors are scrambling to understand what that means. Some evidence suggests Omicron can also more easily infect people who have been vaccinated, as well as people who have recovered from an infection by another variant. Some very early evidence suggests Omicron may also more easily infect children.
However, small-scale studies and very early evidence also suggest Omicron might cause less serious illness — especially among the vaccinated. Those findings are still very preliminary, based on early data from South Africa, Denmark and Great Britain. However, it’s possible the seemingly less severe illness may mostly reflect the large number of vaccinated people in the population. In any case, the variant can still cause very serious illness and death.
The U.S. has so far suffered 800,000 COVID deaths — a large share of the 5 million who have died worldwide. Arizona has suffered roughly twice the death rate as the rest of the nation — and Gila County nearly twice the death rate as the statewide average.
Fortunately, test-tube studies show that a half-dose booster shot appears to restore nearly full protection from Omicron, at least for the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. This has prompted health officials to urgently recommend people get booster shots. Nationally, less than a third of the people who have been fully vaccinated have also gotten a third booster shot, according to the CDC.
In Gila County, only 47% of the population has gotten at least one shot — including just 12% of those under 20.
Statistics based on previous strains suggest the unvaccinated are five times more likely to get infected and 13 times more likely to die. It’s unclear whether the Omicron variant will have the same effect.
Payson schools are already experiencing an ongoing surge, although it’s unclear whether Omicron is yet circulating in the county. TGen genetically sequences only about half a percent of the test samples in Gila County. On Tuesday, the Payson Unified School District reported 10 new cases resulting in 31 close contacts. Most of the cases were at the high school and the middle school, where students switch classes six or seven times a day — which dramatically increases the number of close contacts and therefore the odds a single student will infect many others. In the past week, new cases and close contacts have risen sharply — jumping from 4-5 cases a day in mid-December to 12-15 cases per day. Hundreds of students have had close contact and have been required to quarantine at home for 10 days, in accordance with the recommendations of the Gila County Health Department.
Payson schools do not have a mask mandate in circumstances in which students cannot socially distance. The district has also not invested in high-capacity air filters for every classroom, although some evidence that opening windows and filtering the air are among the most effective ways to reduce the risk of infection in a classroom. The district has received some $4 million in federal funding in the most recent round of federal pandemic assistance measures, but has allocated most of that money to salaries to help students make up learning losses.
The new CDC recommendation relies heavily on rapid testing and contact tracing. PUSD Superintendent Linda Gibson said the district does have test kits and school nurses to administer tests.
However, the district currently hasn’t gotten parental permissions, lacks the manpower for a big increase in testing and may not have enough test kits on hand to implement the new policy — given the high number of daily infections. For instance, the 31 close contacts identified on Tuesday would require between 62 and 144 tests in the course of a week or two if they remained in class rather than quarantining.
Currently, the district simply requires staff members and students considered close exposures to stay home for two weeks, which means students have to try to keep up with classes online. Some teachers put their classes online, others simply check in with the students and require students to submit assignments online. The district also has tutoring and re-teach sessions available. Nonetheless, teachers, parents and test scores all indicate that many students lose ground when they’re online.
The new Test to Stay policy could enable many students to stay in class, with little risk of new clusters.
The CDC based its recommendations on the success of a testing program in Los Angeles and Illinois schools, prior to the arrival of Omicron.
Los Angeles schools experimented with a Test to Stay pilot program between Sept. 20 and Oct. 31, then compared the results to students who quarantined when they were close contacts. The students in the automatic quarantine schools lost 92,445 more days of school. However, the infection rates remained about the same between the test-to-stay group and the automatic quarantine group.
Schools in Lake County Illinois reported similar results when comparing automatic quarantine schools with test-to-stay schools between August and October. The automatic quarantine group lost 8,152 days of school compared to the testing group. Of the 16 students who did test positive for the virus within two weeks of an exposure in the test-to-stay schools, none appeared to have passed the virus along to other students at school.
However, those studies might not apply directly to Payson schools for several reasons. First, Gila County has a very high infection rate — with a dozen new cases daily in the 2,300-student district. Second, Gila County has much lower vaccination rate — especially among school-aged children. Third, Payson does not have a mask mandate — and few children or staff on campus wear masks. Fourth, the Omicron virus may spread far more easily once it gets established.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!