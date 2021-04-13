Courtney Spawn-Kort and Kaprice Bachtell must like lemonade because they have made the most of the lemons COVID-19 handed them.
When the pandemic threatened to cancel last summer’s popular food truck festival at Green Valley Park, Spawn-Kort, the town’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism director and Bachtell, the town’s special events coordinator, came up with a plan to scale down the August event to assure it could take place. But that was just part of the plan. They’ve added a new Pop-Up Food Truck Food Court at Rumsey Park from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, April 16 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, April 17.
“During 2020, we did not have the ability to host one large food truck festival due to the pandemic,” said Spawn-Kort.
“Instead of canceling and not offering this type of event that people look forward to on a yearly basis, we broke up the one large festival into two smaller events. This pop-up food court type of event will also provide for a new venue in Rumsey Park.”
This weekend’s event features eight food trucks, more than they could bring to GVP last summer.
“In August 2020 we held a day at Green Valley with limited trucks in different areas of the park for the public to partake in, and with the upcoming event on April 16-17 it will be nice to have more food trucks than August available for the public with the close proximity ball fields and open space, sport courts and ramadas for a new feel and atmosphere at Rumsey Park.
“People can truly enjoy a day at the park or pop in to grab some food that normally is not available.”
Participating food trucks include: Philly Up (cheesesteaks and gyros), Super Farm Super Truck (featuring local ingredients and burgers), Udder Delights (ice cream and desserts), Red Ginger (flavors of the Pacific), Patty Wagon (handmade smashed burgers), Soda Rush Fancy Fountain Drinks, Ni De Aqui, Ni De Alia (Mexican cuisine) and King Pin BBQ (barbecue and soul food).
For more information, visit paysonrimcountry.com/food-court/.
