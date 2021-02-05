Senior living residents and staff of Powell Place, an Enlivant-operated assisted living community in Payson, received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 29.
Walgreens staff administered the Moderna vaccine.
“We are happy and relieved that our residents and staff received the vaccine at such an early stage in its national roll-out,” says Jessica Plante, executive director of Powell Place. “This vaccine is our way out of this pandemic.”
Residents at Enlivant communities across the United States are also part of the early national rollout.
“I got the vaccine to protect myself, my family, and my friends from the COVID-19 virus. I am thankful for the vaccine,” says Tom Lampkin, a resident of Powell Place.
To celebrate the vaccine, Powell Place, 806 W. Longhorn Road, had a COVID-shaped pinata, music, giveaways and more.
Vaccines were available at no charge to residents and staff.
