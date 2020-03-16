Museum closed
The Northern Gila County Historical Society Board has made the decision to close the Rim Country Museum/Zane Grey Cabin temporarily, effective immediately due to the Coronavirus COVID-19. The closure is expected to last at minimum until the end of March. As this is a rapidly changing situation the board will make a decision about re-opening in April as we get closer to the end of March.
For more information, contact Rim Country Museum, 928-474-3483
No Tea Party meetings
The Payson Tea Party is cancelling its Tuesday night meetings for the next three weeks. Usually held from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesdays at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson, the meetings will resume when it is deemed to be safe. The planned speakers will be rescheduled as possible.
No Chat with the Mayor
Mayor Tom Morrissey has discontinued his Wednesday morning Chat with the Mayor program until possibly April.
Soroptimist group suspends meetings
Soroptimist International, Inc. has requested, worldwide, cessation of meetings, activities and events of members until April 15. The local group usually meets at noon, Wednesday at Tiny’s.
Camera club cancels
Due to concerns surrounding the Coronavirus the March 18 meeting of the Rim Country Camera Club has been cancelled. Meetings are expected to resume on April 15.
Grand opening cancelled
The Democrats of Rim Country have cancelled the Grand Opening of their 2020 Headquarters, 610 S. Beeline, Payson, scheduled for Saturday, March 21. Additionally, the headquarters will be closed for at least two weeks.
Pine Library Friends cancel program
The Pine Library Friends have cancelled the program planned for 1 p.m., Monday, March 23 with licensed wildlife rehabilitation expert Delphia Strickland.
TCCA March 25 show cancelled
Due to the Governor's order issued Monday, March 16 limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people, the Tonto Community Concert Association is forced to cancel the March 25 Celtic Angels Ireland concert at this time. There is a possibility of rescheduling the show for November.
No Kaitie’s Closet distribution
There will be no clothing distribution by the Kaitie’s Closet program in March.
It normally takes place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson, but the church leadership has discontinued all activities at Episcopal churches until April 8 at the earliest.
Family Fun Walk postponed
The Randall Family Fun Walk/Run at Tonto Natural Bridge State Park set for Saturday, March 28 has been postponed. It is tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, April 18, pending developments in regard to Coronavirus COVID-19 and state and national restrictions.
Free T-Shirts go to the first 200 registrations. The cost to participate: $30 regular; $25 senior or student; $20 for veterans and active service military; children, 6 and under and dogs on a leash, free.
The fee covers park admission and a bus to the top where the walk/run begins.
Sponsorships of water tables are available for $99 each.
Breakfast will be available, along with live music. Go to payson.com for tickets
Fishing group meeting cancelled
The Payson Flycasters' Club and Gila Trout Chapter of Trout Unlimited meeting scheduled for March 28 at Tiny's, 600 E. Hwy. 260 on Rim Country Small Streams is cancelled. This meeting will be rescheduled once the current health advisories suggest that large group meetings are possible again.
No Virtual Dementia Tour
The Virtual Dementia Tour planned March 31 by Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens in partnership with Gila County Health & Emergency Management at Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation, 807 W. Longhorn Rd., Payson, has been cancelled.
The tour, “Changing the Perception of Aging with Alzheimer’s” is an experience designed to help others better understand the hardships and confusion that occur when a person has dementia. It can be difficult to understand the challenges that individuals face each day just to complete simple tasks.
Cemetery tours
The fund-raising tours of the Payson Pioneer Cemetery, scheduled for April 4 and 18 and May 2 are currently scheduled to still take place. Hosted by author and historian David Grasse, the cost is $20 per person.
Tickets were originally available at the library, but it is closed until the end of the month, so tickets are available directly from Grasse. Contact him at 520-780-6229.
Mountain Bible cancels Spring Conference
Due to concerns over Coronavirius COVID-19, Mountain Bible Church of Payson is cancelling its Women's Spring Conference until next year, April 2021. It was scheduled for Saturday, April 4 at the church, 302 E. Rancho Rd., Payson. Refunds will be issued.
Women’s Wellness Forum postponed
The annual Women’s Wellness Forum, planned for Saturday, April 18 has been postponed. It is tentatively rescheduled to Saturday, May 16. For more information visit mhafoundation.com or go to the MHA Facebook page.
