Win some
Lose some.
Even when you win one.
Newly re-elected Rep. Tom O’Halleran made two quick announcements after his perhaps surprisingly narrow defeat of Republican challenger Tiffany Shedd in the sprawling district that includes all of the White Mountains and southern Gila County.
For starters, he announced a heartening list of infrastructure projects in the district, including efforts to protect roads from flooding damage following a year of scary wildfires.
The $23 million in flood and road repair projects are mostly in Gila, Pinal, Coconino and Yavapai counties. That included $6 million to repair damage to roads from flooding after the Bush Fire between Tonto Basin and the Valley. The announcement came in spite of congressional deadlock over major infrastructure spending bills, but represented a welcome infusion of federal funds into the district.
His second plea — bipartisan cooperation in response to the mushrooming pandemic — looks less likely to bear fruit.
The number of cases in Arizona has increased by about 82% on an average daily basis in the past two weeks.
In the past week, congressional District 1 has averaged 43 daily cases per 100,000 population, putting it squarely in the “red zone.” Epidemiologists say this level of spread indicates businesses should shut down, people should stay at home, health officials should undertake widespread contact tracing and testing and that the virus is “widespread” in the community, according to a national database maintained by Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health (https://globalepidemics.org/key-metrics-for-covid-suppression/).
The district, which includes the Hopi, Navajo and three Apache reservations has so far in the pandemic reported 32,000 cases and 897 deaths. The Navajo Reservation recently went into lockdown again as cases have surged. The district has been reporting about 327 new cases per day for the past several weeks.
O’Halleran, a congressional moderate in a closely divided swing district, issued a statement saying, “The COVID-19 crisis continues to worsen, as predicted earlier this year. As a former police officer, I dedicated my career to working to protect and save lives. The goals of good governance are the same: serving and protecting the people we represent to the best of our abilities. This, however, is not the reality that Americans have endured this year.
“This administration and Senate leadership continue to withhold passage of a new COVID aid package, leaving Arizona families, businesses, and frontline workers to rely on the benefits they received all the way back in May, many of which have run out, including some that ended before August.”
Congress in the spring on a bipartisan vote adopted the $3.3 trillion CARES Act to provide relief for businesses, the unemployed, individual taxpayers, corporations, reservations, hospitals and other groups and institutions affected by the pandemic, which triggered the highest levels of unemployment since the Great Depression.
House Democrats passed a $3 trillion extension of most of those measures but Senate Republicans proposed a roughly $500 billion alternative, focused largely on support for businesses and corporations. House Democrats trimmed their package to $2.4 trillion, but have refused to go lower despite an all-time record federal deficit. The two sides have been deadlocked for six months as the pandemic has surged. Businesses now face the threat of fresh shutdowns and millions of people without jobs have exhausted their benefits.
In the six months the Senate has delayed acting on a fresh stimulus bill, “millions of our fellow citizens have contracted this disease, over 167,000 have died, families have been devastated, our economy is still at risk, and our health care system is starting to become overwhelmed again as cases quickly rise.”
O’Halleran concluded “We need to come together to pass a new aid package and we need to do it in a bipartisan, bicameral way — now.”
However, the two sides appear to have stopped even discussing a package that would fall between the $500 billion Senate plan and the $2.4 trillion House plan.
O’Halleran had better luck in rounding up some infrastructure spending for the district.
“Much of our nation’s infrastructure is crumbling. Arizonans drive on some of the most dangerous roads in America and, across the 1st District, countless critical road and bridge projects await completion, putting families at risk on their commutes every single day,” said O’Halleran.
Grant breakdown • $6 million for State Routes throughout Arizona damaged during the historic 2020 Bush Fire. • $4 million for Coconino, Gila, Maricopa and Yavapai County federal-aid highways and roads on federal lands damaged by Tropical Storm Lorena flooding in 2019. • $6.6 million for Federal Lands Management Agencies and transportation facilities in Coconino, Gila, Maricopa and Yavapai County affected by Tropical Storm Lorena flooding in 2019. • $2 million for federal-aid highways in Mohave, Coconino and Pinal County areas affected by Hurricane Rosa flooding in 2018. • $ 4.6 million for flash flooding damage along State Route 88 in Maricopa County and SR 366 in Graham County from the 2017 Frye Fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!