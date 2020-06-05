Tonto Natural Bridge State Park on May 27 launched its repair of the Gowan Trail observation bridge with a bang — or rather a rumble.
Staff and construction workers watched from the upper observation deck as a dangerously unbalanced rock tumbled down to crush the handrails and splinter the slats of the lower observation deck.
“That’s what we thought would happen if left to nature,” said Michelle Thompson, the chief communications/public information officer for Arizona State Parks & Trails.
Last year the park deemed the Gowan Trail unsafe and shut it down — despite a botched 2018 remodeling. Inspectors also told the park to move the bridge out of the 100-year flood plain.
An earthquake years ago had loosened rock on the slope above, said Andrew Young, the assistant park ranger.
“It’s on the east side of the canyon wall. You can see a fissure. We had a concern the rock could go,” he said.
Travertine rock lines the sides of Pine Creek Canyon. The canyon walls include travertine and soft, dissolved calcium carbonate limestone deposited by ancient springs. That travertine cracks and sloughs off as water freezes and thaws to create cracks between the chunks of rock and the wall. That process created the great cavern the park protects — but it can also make rock on the canyon walls unstable.
Crews couldn’t start work on the new observation deck until the rock no longer posed a threat.
While the lower observation deck and tunnel have remained closed for construction and the pandemic, the rest of the Tonto Natural Bridge has remained open to visitors.
“The viewpoints are open,” said Thompson, and the restroom and ramadas.
The park has nature trails and plenty of places to sit and relax and maybe catch a peek of a javelina or migratory bird.
The crews wedged an inflatable bladder into the crack. Filling the bladder with air split loose rock off the wall, but only a small piece.
A much larger crack in the next piece of rock proved too much for the little bladder. Crews couldn’t budge the rock that first day.
“The team worked two more days on the rock and were able to remove more on the side (nearest the upper observation deck),” said Thompson.
The crews also approached the rock from, “the opposite side, where we had noticed the other fissure and removed some rock there,” said Thompson.
The remaining rock stabilized, crews feel it is safe to move onto the next step, demolition of the bridge and construction.
“That will begin in late June,” said Thompson.
The park will bring in a crane to lower supplies needed to remove the fallen rock and build the new Gowan Trail.
