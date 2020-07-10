Masks have become a cultural flashpoint, in the long shadow of the pandemic.
Masks — or the lack of masks — have spurred bitter arguments in the checkout lines, attacks on store clerks, defiance by small-town mayors, fashion statements and political rants.
Nonetheless, doctors, governors and the federal Centers for Disease Control now urge everyone to wear masks in public — especially if they can’t stay six feet apart.
So how did advice from doctors become so controversial?
Why did the U.S. Surgeon General initially warn people not to wear masks?
Most importantly — will widespread mask-wearing blunt the frightening second wave of infections now plaguing Arizona and much of the West and South?
Quick answer to that last crucial question?
Yes.
A growing body of research suggests that widespread mask-wearing by the healthy and the sick alike can slow down the spread of the virus as effectively as closing businesses and rarely leaving the house.
In fact, one recent study concluded that mandatory face mask orders issued in 15 states may have already reduced the total number of infections by as much as 400,000. Studies show that widespread mask-wearing could have just as big an impact on slowing the spread of COVID-19 as the shutdown of schools and businesses and the stay-at-home orders that have caused such economic carnage.
So why has the message changed from the early days of the pandemic when the U.S. Surgeon General said people shouldn’t rush out and buy masks already in short supply for doctors and nurses?
Mostly, this is because doctors have discovered that people who aren’t coughing, sneezing, feverish or in any way symptomatic can still spread the virus. In fact, perhaps 40% of those infected never develop noticeable symptoms, but still spread the virus when they breathe or talk. The other 60% may be most infections a day or two before symptoms develop.
That conclusion has emerged from a growing body of research, both in the real world and in the laboratory. As a result, near-universal mask wearing in public remains one of the best ways to slow the spread of the virus and buy time, while doctors continue to search feverishly both for effective treatments and vaccines.
That doesn’t mean people in masks can safely gather in big crowds or ignore social distancing rules. But the combination of social distancing and wearing a mask provides the best protection from a virus that spreads mostly through the air, according to the research.
The CDC now recommends routine, universal use of masks in public except for children younger than 2 or people with certain respiratory diseases.
Masks work because the virus spreads mostly in microscopic, airborne droplets. People who are infected breathe out these droplets constantly, with the viral load and range increasing when we talk, cough, sing or shout. Fortunately, cloth masks made of a finely woven fabric stops most of those droplets, even if the mesh of the cloth is larger than the virus itself. To spread efficiently, the virus must be protected and wafted aloft while riding cocooned in the droplet of moisture. Such droplets can travel 30 feet and linger in an enclosed space for hours.
Some anecdotal evidence suggests wearing a mask can make a dramatic difference in the rate of spread. For instance, a man infected with COVID-19 flew from China to Toronto. He had a dry cough, but wore a mask on the flight. The 25 people sitting closest to him were all subsequently tested for the virus and none were infected, reported in CMAJ, a Canadian medical journal.
In another case, two hair stylists in Missouri had close contacts with 140 clients while sick with COVID-19. Everyone wore a mask and none of the clients tested positive, according to the case report published in a medical journal.
Many researchers now argue that the widespread use of masks to cope with air pollution in many Asian cities may account for the much greater success of countries like China, South Korea, Singapore and Japan in containing the virus. China contained the initial outbreak to Wuhan, even as the virus spread to every state in the U.S. China also contained a second outbreak in Beijing. Many people in urban areas of China already wore surgical masks daily due to the dangerous level of air pollution in China’s major cities.
