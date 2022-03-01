As Omicron wanes, so has tolerance for many efforts pushed to keep the pandemic in check for the past two years.
No more school quarantines for close contacts.
No more government mask mandates.
No more show of social distancing.
No more daily reports of new infections from the state health department.
A weary public seems resolved to return to normal life, as the pandemic virus becomes so widespread it’s now considered endemic — like the flu.
But the research shows that the more we return to normal — the more we need to convince people to get vaccinated and boosted. A spate of recent studies has confirmed the impression that three shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines provide protection from infection — and excellent protection against serious illness and death.
Therefore, a high vaccination rate combined with several new, effective treatments for people in the early stages of infection has provided the key to returning to normal life without fresh surges of death and illness with each new variant.
Unfortunately, only half of the Gila County population has gotten vaccinated — and fewer than half of those have gotten boosted. The vaccination rates are even lower in the off-reservation portions of Navajo and Apache counties.
Mercifully, the stunning surge in new cases caused by Omicron has clearly passed its peak — although less so in northern Arizona than in the rest of the country.
Nationally, in the past two weeks, new cases have dropped 65% to 102,000 cases daily. Hospitalizations have dropped 39% and deaths by 15% — although we’re still losing 2,100 people a day. In Arizona, cases have dropped 71% and hospitalizations by 41%. The statewide death rate as a daily average stands at 0.87 per 100,000 — just above the national average of 0.66. Nonetheless, Arizona’s still recording about 63 deaths per day.
Northern Arizona’s doing worse. Cases have declined by 78% in Gila County, 51% in Navajo County and 55% in Apache County, but hospitalizations have only declined by 11% to 17% depending on the county. Worse yet, Navajo County has, for the past two weeks, suffered the second highest death rate in the state — 2.32 per 100,000. Gila County’s not far behind at 2.12, while Apache County’s tracking along right on the state average. So the current Navajo County death rate remains 3.5 times the national average.
Clearly, the virus continues to spread, causing serious illness and death.
However, the Arizona Department of Health Services has stopped posting daily statistics on new cases. The Payson school board has opted to stop requiring close contacts of new cases to quarantine. Most restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues and businesses have dropped mask mandates and social distancing rules.
Increasingly, the battle against the virus has come down to an effort to eliminate most deaths and hospitalizations by convincing more people to get vaccinated — despite months of misinformation on social media and partisan wrangling.
Consider some of the most recent research on the effectiveness of vaccines.
• Unvaccinated people have a 14 times higher rate of infection and a 53% higher death rate from COVID, according to the most recent calculations from the federal Centers for Disease Control. Booster shots reduce the risk even more dramatically. Compared to people who had a booster shot, vaccinated people had four times the infection rate and 13 times the death.
• An even more infectious version of Omicron (BA.1) has already emerged. The BA.2 shares about half of Omicron’s mutations — but has a whole set of additional changes. The United Kingdom Health Security Agency estimates that the new strain is 30% to 50% more infectious than Omicron — which was about four times as infectious as Delta. Fortunately, existing vaccines appear to be just as effective in preventing serious illness from either strain.
• COVID booster shots provide long-term protection from serious illness from all the major strains of the virus — which suggest they’ll also protect against evolving new strains, according to a study posted online by the Institute for Immunology at the University of Pennsylvania. The Omicron variant has proved adept at evading the immune system — and at reinfecting people who have gotten two shots or recovered from infection by another variant. The booster shot adds to the varieties of antibodies the body produces — which means the immune system can recognize many strains.
• COVID booster shots activate the immune systems second and third lines of defense against the virus, according to four different studies published in top-line medical journals. The easily measured antibody response is the immune system’s first line of defense. But those initial antibodies fade away after several months. Fortunately, the immune system has two other systems to provide long-term response and an almost permanent memory of previous threats. The immune system’s B-cells ramp up antibody production. The immune system’s T-cells retain a long-term memory of a pathogen — stimulating a faster response to a fresh infection years later. The B-cell and T-cell response might account for the relatively mild illness from a breakthrough Omicron infection in people who have been vaccinated and boosted, according to a study published in the journal Nature.
• Vaccination — especially with a booster shot — appears to produce a stronger B-cell response than recovery from infection, according to a study published in Nature Medicine. The response varies considerably, from one individual to another. Fortunately, the response appears to provide protection from most of the dominant COVID strains. It’s still unclear whether that B-cell response will decline over time.
• Booster shots custom designed for the Omicron variant may not work any better than the existing booster shot — which provides strong protection against serious illness and death. That’s good news because it means we probably won’t need a new booster shot every time a new variant emerges, according to a summary of research published in the journal Nature. Pfizer and Moderna are currently in clinical trials of an Omicron-specific booster shot and those results have not been released. However, several animal studies have been published. One study found that rhesus macaques developed a broad antibody response against all variants of concern, whether they got the Omicron booster or the existing booster. The booster shots had a strong effect on memory B-cells. Another study in mice reached a similar conclusion.
• Research on new, broader-acting vaccines continues at breakneck speed across the world — with hundreds of additional COVID vaccines in development. One of the more exciting projects involves an inhaled aerosol vaccine in development by scientists at McMaster University in Canada, according to a summary in the trade magazine Laboratory Equipment. The vaccine is designed to work against different, more stable portions of the virus than the spike protein, which has shown a disconcerting ability to develop clusters of mutations. The vaccine is based on an inhaled tuberculosis vaccine under development for 20 years. Two versions of the vaccine are already in phase 1 clinical trials, designed mostly to test safety. The vaccine is delivered into the airways and lungs, where the virus concentrations are greatest when an infection starts and are designed to produce both neutralizing antibodies and T-cell immunity. Because the vaccine goes straight to the lungs and airways, it relies on a much smaller dose — so a batch of vaccine could go 100 times further, according to the summary of the research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!