Kids ate cotton candy and laughed along with their parents at funnyman Donnie Landis’ skits and jokes during the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo this past weekend.
They cheered as cowgirls raced barrels and cowboys leapt off their horses and wrestled steers to the dirt as veteran announcer Reed Flake described the action.
They marveled at the flag-bearing rodeo queens who rode around the arena and watched with admiration as the young ladies in the Historical Cowgirls Foundation Drill Team rode their horses in a well choreographed and colorful show.
And they stood with their hands on their hearts during a rousing rendition of the national anthem.
Tears fell from at least some eyes during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Perhaps it meant a little more this time because they hadn’t listened to it with a large group for so long.
Yes, this felt different.
This felt right.
This felt normal.
There hasn’t been a lot of normal lately.
So, the biggest crowds Payson’s seen in months converged on the Payson Event Center looking for a bit of normalcy.
COVID-19 restrictions enacted by state and local officials limited the size of public gatherings since the pandemic began turning everyone’s lives upside down in March.
Attempts to minimize the spread of the virus led to the cancellation of the first of Payson’s two annual professional rodeos, the Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo in May along with Payson’s popular Mogollon Monster Mudda and the Fourth of July fireworks. Rodeos and most events across the country have been canceled or postponed.
But rodeos recently resumed.
And there was little chance the 137th version of the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo would not take place in some form because the event’s name makes canceling it most improbable.
But it wasn’t clear until recently whether they would allow fans in the stands or how many. Organizers announced they’d limit ticket sales to 50% capacity. Payson Pro Rodeo Committee President Dan Wile said Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey announced they could admit 2,400 spectators in the arena.
The Women’s Professional Rodeo Association kicked off the action with a performance on Thursday night.
Kids filled up all the slots in the popular mutton bustin’ and steer riding events during all three performances on Friday and Saturday.
The Friday night Tough Enough to Wear Pink and the Saturday night Patriotic performances typically draw the largest crowds. Saturday afternoon’s Family Day performance featured plenty of open seats around the far end of the uncovered arena. But lots of folks still attended.
And most of them had a great time, judging by the cheering throughout the 150-minute show.
Many would have applauded just about anything after months quarantined in their homes with few public entertainment options. Other than the Saturday night free concerts at Green Valley Park in June and July, there simply has been nothing to bring them together.
But they signed waiver agreements and got their temperatures checked digitally and came out over the weekend like they do every August to witness an event that’s been drawing in crowds since 1884.
Rodeos offer a wide variety of events from tie-down and team roping to bareback and saddle bronc riding.
And Salt River Rodeo Company bulls named Rio’s Jagged Edge, Speechless, Bucket Head, Black Fire, Ima Screamer Too, and an ornery cuss named Smoke Wagon showed why riding a bull is one of the most dangerous activities anybody ever thought of.
The menacing Mariachi made Justin Rickard, of Nuevo, Calif., the latest cowboy to pay the price for attempting to become the first to last eight seconds on his back.
Bullfighters Luke Kraut and Clifford Maxwell earned their paychecks once again as they distracted Mariachi and the other angry bulls so fallen riders could scramble to safety. Both had to climb onto the side rails to escape charging 2,000-pound horned beasts.
That’s just what they’re used to and what they signed up for.
Yes, the rodeo returned a sense of normalcy to Payson this weekend.
And it’ll be back next August.
You can count on it.
