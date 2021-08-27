COVID cases have blown up across Gila County, especially in schools — leaving the Payson school board trapped between a new state law and advice from county, state and federal health officials.
“In Gila County, we’re seeing a dramatic increase in cases — we’re seeing this massive increase,” said Gila County Health Director Michael O’Driscoll to the school board Monday. “We’re seeing an incredible number of school-age children getting COVID in the last week.”
Cases have risen 135% as a daily average in the past two weeks. The county has twice the infection rate as the state average, although Arizona itself is a national hot spot.
The Payson Unified School District has 65 confirmed student cases and seven staff cases. That’s a 30% increase in student cases between Monday and Wednesday. Another 576 students and 14 staff members are considered close contacts — which amounts to an 80% increase in just two days. The number of close contacts may be inflated if the same student was a close contact for more than one positive case. A close contact is someone who has spent at least 15 minutes within six feet of someone who tested positive. Another four people have COVID-like symptoms without a test.
As of Tuesday, 46 of the positive cases and 568 of the close contacts were at Rim Country Middle School. That means almost the entire student body has had close contact with someone who has tested positive.
O’Driscoll advised the school district to require a 10-day quarantine for both those with a positive test and any unvaccinated person who qualifies as a close contact.
This conflicts with a state law that takes effect on Sept. 30, which bars any school policy that treats vaccinated people any differently from unvaccinated people.
The shaken school board listened to the presentation, but opted to leave existing policies in place. The district does not require faculty or staff to get vaccinated. Many other states now require groups like teachers and health care workers to get vaccinated.
Although the district advises close contacts to quarantine, it does not require them to stay home — and therefore many don’t.
Meanwhile, the county health department advises the district to require close contacts to quarantine — but only if they’re not vaccinated. That’s in harmony with the advice of the Arizona Department of Health Services and the federal Centers for Disease Control — but potentially in conflict with the new state law.
O’Driscoll said the Delta variant appears more likely to infect children and is now being spread mostly by unvaccinated children and younger adults.
Delta also appears more likely to cause a “breakthrough” infection among the fully vaccinated. However, the vaccine still largely prevents serious illness or death in those cases.
Countywide, health workers are tracking 276 active cases, which have doubled in the past week. That includes 120 cases among school-age children, said O’Driscoll on Monday.
“We just didn’t see that last year,” said O’Driscoll.
He noted children still rarely become seriously ill during the initial infection. However, they can readily spread the virus even if they have few or no symptoms. O’Driscoll noted doctors don’t know how many children may develop a rare and potentially fatal inflammatory disorder months after recovery.
The CDC now recommends schools return to universal mask wearing in high spread areas like Gila County. However, the state law that takes effect on Sept. 30 bars mask mandates in schools.
“That’s one of the tools that was taken away,” conceded O’Driscoll.
School board members received the news somberly — but remained determined to stick to in-person classes, even in the face of the fresh surge in cases.
Superintendent Linda Gibson said, “He’s saying that by Wednesday morning — we’ll be mandated that close contacts be quarantined for 10 days.”
The health department rules allow students and staff to return after eight days, provided they get a negative test six days after the onset of symptoms.
“We’re sticking with the ADHS and the CDC in saying that close contacts who are vaccinated don’t have to quarantine,” said O’Driscoll.
“But that goes against the governor,” said board member Audrey Hogue.
Not exempting the vaccinated from quarantining enormously increases the challenge of keeping schools opened amid the surge. Last year, so many teachers were close contacts that the district ran out of substitutes — and had to shut down both the middle school and the high school for extended periods.
The board wrestled with the conflict between stopping the spread of the virus and returning to normal — especially considering the toll months of distance learning took on students and families.
“Where does it stop?” asked Hogue. “It’s not like we have a cure for COVID.”
However, the vaccine prevents infection in 90% to 95% of cases and does an even better job of preventing serious illness and death. The county’s vaccination rate remains stuck at about 48%, according to the CDC. The Arizona Department of Health Services says only 8% of Gila County residents younger than 20 are vaccinated. The vaccines are approved for teens aged 12 to 18, but not yet for children under 12. Moreover, 70% of county residents older than 65 have at least one shot — which means clusters in schools can easily spread to the most vulnerable members of the community.
Board President Joanne Conlin asked, “Is there a point where you would have to close the school? We don’t want it ever to happen. But at the Arizona Department of Health, do they have something that would say you must close?”
“Last year we had a defined outbreak protocol — we don’t have that this year,” said Josh Beck, with the county health department.
“We really want to keep all the schools and businesses open,” said O’Driscoll. “We don’t want to close the school down. We don’t want so many kids quarantined. We want to just make sure that we’re doing that balancing act and not overwhelming our health care system so we can keep things open. The last 18 months have been crazy — peaks and valleys and peaks and valleys — like a roller coaster ride.”
Board member Jolynn Schinstock — whose three children are just completing a period of COVID quarantine — said, “Our parents don’t want to mask. They don’t want to quarantine. But they want their kids safe. Do you guys have some kind of video or marketing that masking works? I think the majority of our community don’t think masking works. Masking is very unpopular. If you could get some kind of wave going — maybe that would start a trend. Do you have something you use to educate people?”
A volume of studies shows that consistent use of double-layer masks dramatically slows the rate of spread — especially when combined with vaccinations. The COVID virus spreads almost entirely through the air, even the highly infectious strains like Delta.
The board discussion then shifted to a frustrated discussion of how to keep the growing number of kids in quarantine connected to their classes. Last year, a large percentage of kids more or less disappeared from the computerized class sessions because they didn’t have an internet connection or lacked a parent who could keep them on task.
Gibson said teachers are scrambling to use Google Classroom, online sessions with parents and students, internet hot spots for families without service at home, assignment packages and sometimes streaming class sessions for the students stuck at home. However, the skill of the teacher in juggling all those extra duties varies from class to class. Despite millions in federal pandemic grant money, the district doesn’t have a smooth or consistent way for students to connect to classes and lessons from home.
Hogue said her own children struggled to keep up during the months in distance learning. “I’m terrified that my kid — and other kids — are not going to be learning this year.”
“I don’t think there’s one of us who’s not concerned in the same way,” said Gibson. “Being restricted to an online platform — studies show this is not the best way for a child to learn.”
“It’s not anyone’s fault, in a sense,” said Hogue. “It’s just a bad deal for the kids. I feel like these kids are going to go home and if they don’t understand the lesson — then what?”
Schinstock said her quarantine experience demonstrated a huge difference from one teacher to the next. “The success of the Google Classroom is super dependent on the teacher. Some were really ready to go and didn’t miss a beat. With some teachers, there was a lot missing.”
Board member Michell Marinelli said, “COVID is here. It’s going to be here for years. We need to find a happy medium to live with it. If we keep our kids in school, yeah, some of the kids get each other sick and get mom and dad sick — we really need to think about that. We need to keep our kids in class, because we’re going to be here with COVID for a long time. If they’re quarantined tomorrow — and come back in two weeks — and then they have another contact. What then?”
However, the health department officials said we’re just playing for time until a large enough share of the population gets vaccinated to tame the virus and reduce the death toll for those who get infected.
O’Driscoll urged the district to adopt mandatory quarantine for the unvaccinated.
“We’re balancing how to slow it down so we don’t overwhelm our health care system. We’re moving pieces around so kids don’t bring it home to grandpa and grandma and overwhelm the hospitals. We have this balancing act — and it’s really frustrating. It’s up and down and up and down and up and down. Right now we’re focusing on schools, because that’s where the majority of our cases are coming from.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!