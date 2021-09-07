Fundraising.
Real-world lessons in agriculture.
And even giving the school board an earful.
You name it: Cassie Lyman’s ready to go.
So the Payson school board took a moment at its last meeting to declare Lyman Ranches in Tonto Basin a true “hero of education.”
The citation noted that Cassie Lyman, her husband and her family have supported the district’s Future Farmers of America program in agricultural sciences as well as a host of other activities.
“Everything they do has an impact on our students and is done in the interest of the youth and the community. Not only have they been monetary supporters of our FFA banquet, they have also offered their knowledge of the agriculture community through field trips and guest speaker presentations. Cassie has helped our FFA program to build connections within the agriculture industry and has always made sure our students of all ages involved in the Northern Gila County Fair have opportunities to learn and grow from that experience,” said the citation.
Cassie showed up in a cowboy hat to collect the honor — and even stuck around for the school board meeting.
As it happens, that gave her a chance to weigh in on the challenges many rural families faced during the district’s prolonged stint of online learning during the pandemic.
The board had a long, wrenching discussion about how to cling to in-person instruction, despite the worst surge of on-campus cases so far — largely driven by the far more infectious Delta variant.
“We live in Gisela,” explained Lyman. “I’m a very involved parent. But with our satellite internet — we could not function online. I was trying to help the people in the community to download — and some just gave up and just took their kids out because they couldn’t. I ended up sitting in the parking lot with the kids and using the district’s internet hot spot — but other parents don’t have that opportunity.”
Moreover, many of the struggling families in the rural areas rely on the school lunch program. And even though the district delivered lunches on the bus route during the remote learning periods — many kids couldn’t get to the bus stop to pick up the lunch, with their parents away at work.
“The (internet) hot spots — they don’t work there. I called an internet company and tried to get them to put a tower in our community, but they needed 20 people to sign up. So the kids that don’t have the internet, they’re struggling.”
The board listened quietly to the input from the latest hero of education.
But hey — that’s what involved parents do — they advocate for the kids.
Heroes every one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!